Forums Android SMS notification sounds

xpd

xpd

#298997 2-Aug-2022 09:44
On Samsung Galaxy A72, is there any way to have a specific notification sound for Messages (sms) and leave the other notification sounds as is ?

 

Issue is, someone can text me, and I just think its a generic Facebook/Twitter/whatever app notification, so I don't look at it for a while.... when in reality its the wife asking me if I want her to buy me the latest video card but I need to respond within 10s...... yeah right. 

 

I've looked through all the settings I can find but just seems to be the one tone for all notifications.

 

Have I missed something somewhere ? :) (Most likely, and very obvious)

 

 




Stu

Stu
  #2949631 2-Aug-2022 10:03
Have you looked in the messaging app settings? It should have it's own notification settings, as well as being able to go into each contact to have individual notification settings.




