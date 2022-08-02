On Samsung Galaxy A72, is there any way to have a specific notification sound for Messages (sms) and leave the other notification sounds as is ?

Issue is, someone can text me, and I just think its a generic Facebook/Twitter/whatever app notification, so I don't look at it for a while.... when in reality its the wife asking me if I want her to buy me the latest video card but I need to respond within 10s...... yeah right.

I've looked through all the settings I can find but just seems to be the one tone for all notifications.

Have I missed something somewhere ? :) (Most likely, and very obvious)