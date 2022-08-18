Hey there, this answer depends on whether you have encrypted the SD card on your phone or tablet.

By default from Android 6 "Marshmallow" , SD cards are formatted with encryption when used on a new phone or tablet.

It also depends on whether you have used the SD card as adopted internal storage on your phone or tablet.

If you have, then the SD card is treated as more internal space on your phone or tablet for apps and files such as music, videos, and photos.

What you can do is to use an app like OpenMTP

(not sure if OpenMTP is on Windows, or Mac only - there will be apps like it on Windows for Android File Transfer, would suggest a google search)

to copy the data direct from your phone or tablet via USB cable.

All you will need to do is make sure your phone or tablet is unlocked, plug it in to your computer while the app is running,

and select transfer files on your phone or tablet. Then you just copy it over to a folder on your computer.

After that is successfully done, which may take some time to copy over in batches if you have a lot of files;

you then unplug your phone or tablet. Shut down your phone or tablet, remove the SD card.

Insert the new larger SD card. Turn on your phone or tablet. Plug it into your computer via USB with the app running first.

Then copy back the files to your new SD card. This may take some time depending on what speed your SD card is.

Please check your model of phone or tablet to see what capacity SD card it will take, as some SD cards available on Amazon now go to 1TB.

This can be a brilliant upgrade if your phone or tablet supports a 1TB SD card.

Kind regards.