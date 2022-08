I am used to stock Android and the OP9 is my first non Google phone.

Seems pretty similar but I am finding if I want to send a message to a service number (like Vodafone's 777) the Google Message app always pops up a prompt like Messaage would like to send a message to 777 This might cause charges on your mobile account. Cancel or Send.

I searched everywhere and cannot find an option to turn this off. Anybody have any ideas on how to turn this off as it's really annoying. Thanks