Samsung Phone and Casting
Rickles

#299344 31-Aug-2022 09:53
I have a colleague trying to cast to a TV.

 

The phone is a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and whilst casting works directly of YouTube, the device doesn't seem to cast or mirror natively.

 

There is no Cast icon, nor Smart View icon on the swipe-down interface, so not sure if Samsung removed or replaced the casting ability.  The system works fine when I use my Motorola, so wifi, Tv etc are OK.  He's using a Chromecast dongle attached to the TV.

 

Any recommendations for a casting App that will accommodate the Samsung phone?

gehenna
  #2961464 31-Aug-2022 10:09
If you select the option to edit the buttons in the Quick Panel you can drag more things onto the menu, or take unused things off it. 

Rickles

  #2961475 31-Aug-2022 10:49
@gehenna ... thanks, I forgot about the extended screens, so will advise that they try that.

tanivula
  #2961479 31-Aug-2022 11:01
Let me know if you find another way. On my S21, I've gone via the google home app, then connect to the Chromecast (on the same wifi) and then down the bottom, you can cast your screen. 

 

I thought this used to be easier - maybe I was blessed with custom ROM goodness on my old phones.

