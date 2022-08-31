I have a colleague trying to cast to a TV.

The phone is a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and whilst casting works directly of YouTube, the device doesn't seem to cast or mirror natively.

There is no Cast icon, nor Smart View icon on the swipe-down interface, so not sure if Samsung removed or replaced the casting ability. The system works fine when I use my Motorola, so wifi, Tv etc are OK. He's using a Chromecast dongle attached to the TV.

Any recommendations for a casting App that will accommodate the Samsung phone?