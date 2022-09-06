Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidFairphone 4 in NZ - any experiences?
deadlyllama

1158 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#299421 6-Sep-2022 11:43
Send private message quote this post

I'm looking at getting a Fairphone 4.  Has anyone on GZ got one and able to share their experiences?  Does VoLTE/etc work with your favourite carrier, etc?

Create new topic
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
884 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2963846 6-Sep-2022 11:47
Send private message quote this post

I'd be interested in hearing about this too - it seems to be an excellent idea, well executed.




shk292
2415 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2963853 6-Sep-2022 12:14
Send private message quote this post

Looks like a good phone and well priced - also great that you can change the battery etc

 

Any ideas of how to get it in NZ?

deadlyllama

1158 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2963859 6-Sep-2022 12:47
Send private message quote this post

shk292:

 

Looks like a good phone and well priced - also great that you can change the battery etc

 

Any ideas of how to get it in NZ?

 

 

These guys ship to NZ: Vireo.de

 

If you buy from Fairphone direct you'd need to use YouShop or similar and Fairphone will sock you ~100EUR in VAT and YouShop will charge you GST on top of that!

 

 



shk292
2415 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2963869 6-Sep-2022 13:44
Send private message quote this post

deadlyllama:

 

These guys ship to NZ: Vireo.de

 

If you buy from Fairphone direct you'd need to use YouShop or similar and Fairphone will sock you ~100EUR in VAT and YouShop will charge you GST on top of that!

 

 

A shame they won't deduct VAT before shipping - Clove does this, and they have the Fairphone 4 for 477.91 inc shipping to NZ - that's just over $900NZ for the 128GB version.  But I think your original questions about VOLTE need to be answered first!

frankv
5129 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2963879 6-Sep-2022 14:29
Send private message quote this post

Good specs: https://www.gsmarena.com/fairphone_4-11136.php

 

For some reason their shop site doesn't give you these details.

 

MIL-STD-810G means it's pretty rugged, 3900mAh battery for good life, 6.3" screen. Pity it's only IP54 (i.e. dust and spray proof), but I guess that's the price you pay for user-repairable. But if you did drop it in a puddle, you could at least open it up and dry it out, and/or re-use the expensive battery & screen on your next phone.

 

 

alavaliant
136 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2963880 6-Sep-2022 14:43
Send private message quote this post

I have a Fairphone 4, overall quite happy with it. 5G works, but I've not gotten VoLTE working (I'm on 2degrees).

 

 

As I understand it 2degrees doesn't provision it for any phones except those on their supported allow list, so I don't think there is anything I can do there currently. The wording on the spark VoLTE pages though, does make me think they might be talked into enabling VoLTE on a spark eSim so I can test it out? - So I'm considering getting a spark eSim so I can test if I can VoLTE working that way.

 

 

I'd not recommend trying to get it shipped to you via ordering direct via fairphone using youshop. That was what I tried without thinking about it. Youshop held it and said they couldn't ship it on since cellphones are on their prohibited list (their shipping companies won't ship items with batteries like cellphones). Ended up after some work managing to get it handed over to impactexpress (https://impactexpress.co.uk/services/mobile-phone-services) since they would do the shipping of a cellphone. But a company that can directly ship the phone from the start would be a lot less hassle than how I got mine shipped over.

timmmay
18672 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2963882 6-Sep-2022 14:46
Send private message quote this post

Looks good, but I suspect that for now the lack of supported VoLTE in NZ means buying phones made for the NZ market is best for most people.

