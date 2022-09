I have a Fairphone 4, overall quite happy with it. 5G works, but I've not gotten VoLTE working (I'm on 2degrees).

As I understand it 2degrees doesn't provision it for any phones except those on their supported allow list, so I don't think there is anything I can do there currently. The wording on the spark VoLTE pages though, does make me think they might be talked into enabling VoLTE on a spark eSim so I can test it out? - So I'm considering getting a spark eSim so I can test if I can VoLTE working that way.

I'd not recommend trying to get it shipped to you via ordering direct via fairphone using youshop. That was what I tried without thinking about it. Youshop held it and said they couldn't ship it on since cellphones are on their prohibited list (their shipping companies won't ship items with batteries like cellphones). Ended up after some work managing to get it handed over to impactexpress (https://impactexpress.co.uk/services/mobile-phone-services) since they would do the shipping of a cellphone. But a company that can directly ship the phone from the start would be a lot less hassle than how I got mine shipped over.