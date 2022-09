I've been given the option of swapping my current phone (Samsung A72) for a Samsung S20FE.

Spec wise, main things that appeal to me on the S20FE is wireless charging, and faster CPU..... the A72 has the macro camera and larger battery (not that I run out of battery in a day anyway).

Am I best to stay as I am with the A72 or would the S20FE be a nice side-grade ? :)