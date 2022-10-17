I'm looking at bringing a Pixel 6a in from Aus. I've read through (most) of the 30 pages of the pixel 6 thread but can someone clarify the tech/network working of the phone here in NZ. I understand 5G won't work and am happy with that - I live in a rural South Island town and only have 3G/4G. I read about the VoLTE also not working - I believe that is the voice calls over LTE (4G)? I'm not really up on all the cell phone tech. Does that mean that this phone would rely solely on the 3g network where I live and if so does anyone know the longevity of the 2degrees 3G network?

Would it still do data over 4G? Is it either voice over 3G or voice over LTE (or is there another option/protocol for voice calls on 4G).

Hope thats not too confusing, just trying to get my head around it all.

Thanks.