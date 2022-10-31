Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Android Oppo phones - Still doing over aggressive power management?
robjg63

3559 posts

Uber Geek


#302126 31-Oct-2022 11:26
My old Samsung is getting very slow and I see the Oppo range looks like very good value for money.

 

I am thinking maybe Oppo A77 5g.

 

I had a problem with my Samsung that despite trying pretty much everything the internet had to suggest I couldn't resolve. Namely, Gmail seemed to go to some deep sleep state and wouldn't wake up for new email notifications. Once it was asleep, only waking the phone up would make it start getting notifications. Yes I tried white listing the app and fiddling with power settings  etc etc. In the end I started using the Samsung email app which works perfectly.

 

I recall that at one point the ColorOS was criticized for being over aggressive on shutting down apps including email.

 

How are people with recent Oppo phones finding the email?

 

Does your phone get email notifications when its 'asleep'?




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Quinny
770 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2989997 31-Oct-2022 12:40
I have the Oppo Find X5 Pro. I love it and have come to appreciate it more and more as time goes by. I upgraded from the Huawei P30 Pro. Updates have been good. I don't use Gmail as my main driver but do have Outlook, K9, Bluemail and Gmail installed. I settled on Bluemail in the end. 

 

My only bug is the zoom camera but sounds like the X6 will fix that. I get notifications for mail but usually, have them turned off/silent and use do not disturb overnight, so I would have to play to test for you. 

 

Updates have been good, it's very stable and hugely customisable so you should get working to suit. 

 

 

 

 

