Android
YvonneW

Master Geek

#302171 4-Nov-2022 09:49
With Black Friday coming up I am looking at getting a new phone.

 

Want to stick with Android. Currently have a Nokia G20 but it is so slow. Husband says it sounds bad during calls.

 

Not worried about 5G (Hasn't reached me yet).

 

For personel, not work, use.

 

Not worried about a great camera. I take crappy photos anyway. Don't take selfies!

 

I use my phone for calls, texts, one internet game, browse social media, some streaming of TV and movies and Office 365. Would like to use head phones as I listen to audio books. 

 

Is there a phone out there for me without spending $1000's?

 

Thank you

outdoorsnz
  #2991753 4-Nov-2022 10:17
I recently just purchased samsung galaxy A03 from NL for $160.

 

Have found the phone very very good for what I need. I don't buy expensive phones as being outdoors active etc tend to get bashed a bit over the years.

 

Phone is quick for browsing etc. Has android 12 and 13 possible on the way. Camera seems pretty good so far. Doesn't have 5G, NFC and not USB C.

 

Reviews seem positive. Worth a look for my 2cents.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2991756 4-Nov-2022 10:28
Samsung Galaxy A series are good phones for the $$. 

 

 




1024kb
  #2991766 4-Nov-2022 10:57
From my point of view, Oppo offers the best value proposition in the Android market currently. While it's an extra $99, the Oppo Find X5 Lite is currently $599 at Vodafone - you'll find it difficult to get a handset that offers better performance, build quality, security, camera & features in that price range.




