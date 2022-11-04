With Black Friday coming up I am looking at getting a new phone.

Want to stick with Android. Currently have a Nokia G20 but it is so slow. Husband says it sounds bad during calls.

Not worried about 5G (Hasn't reached me yet).

For personel, not work, use.

Not worried about a great camera. I take crappy photos anyway. Don't take selfies!

I use my phone for calls, texts, one internet game, browse social media, some streaming of TV and movies and Office 365. Would like to use head phones as I listen to audio books.

Is there a phone out there for me without spending $1000's?

Thank you