Trying to figure out whether a USA phone will work here
CycleTourer

Wannabe Geek


#302207 7-Nov-2022 13:20
Hi all,

 

I'm looking at a phone on Amazon and having trouble figuring out whether it will do 4G.  I don't care about 5G and in fact will only be using the phone for voice and texts (it'll be my first smartphone and I'm only buying it because it seems the best way to get a decent MP3/podcasts player to replace my iPod), so in a sense I don't really care about 4G either but I know as soon as I buy it, 2degrees (who I want to stay with) will announce their sunsetting of 3G!

 

So......what I have for the phone is this: FDD 2/4/5/12/13/17/66

 

and for 2degrees (from https://teletronics.co.nz/index.php/nz-mobile-info/ -- please let me know if this page is incorrect!) is this: LTE 700MHz, 900 MHz and 1800 MHz

 

😬

 

Can some kind person please help me to translate one to the other?  Thanks very much! 😀

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

  #2993035 7-Nov-2022 14:01
I would recommend just grabbing a phone directly from 2degrees.

 

If you want simple, and something that'll last then consider buying an iPhone SE. Else there are many other cheaper options too such as the Samsung Galaxy A series.

 

There is no point buying a phone off Amazon as our pricing is similar. Also, you'll likely get scammed with a phone that doesn't have the specs advertised.




Linux
Uber Geek

  #2993037 7-Nov-2022 14:06
You are asking for trouble as above buy local

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

  #2993052 7-Nov-2022 15:10
It's missing band 28. Don't bother. 




WyleECoyoteNZ
  #2993056 7-Nov-2022 15:16
Also, remember to factor in the 15% GST on the price.

 

If it's going to be for MP3's why not just get a Galaxy A Series as suggested above then put in a Micro SD card?

 

 

