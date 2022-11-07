CycleTourer

Hi all,

I'm looking at a phone on Amazon and having trouble figuring out whether it will do 4G. I don't care about 5G and in fact will only be using the phone for voice and texts (it'll be my first smartphone and I'm only buying it because it seems the best way to get a decent MP3/podcasts player to replace my iPod), so in a sense I don't really care about 4G either but I know as soon as I buy it, 2degrees (who I want to stay with) will announce their sunsetting of 3G!

So......what I have for the phone is this: FDD 2/4/5/12/13/17/66

and for 2degrees (from https://teletronics.co.nz/index.php/nz-mobile-info/ -- please let me know if this page is incorrect!) is this: LTE 700MHz, 900 MHz and 1800 MHz

😬

Can some kind person please help me to translate one to the other? Thanks very much! 😀