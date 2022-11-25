sidefx: OK cool, so as long as the first bit is the same it'll be the same hardware? (e.g. SM-S908E vs SM-S9080 etc might be slightly different hardware but beyond that it's all firmware?) What's involved with flashing it with local firmware? TBH I might just go with Noel Leeming... as they have green :D EDIT: @NikT: Ah thanks for the info! That is good to know... Hmm, might have to reconsider getting from pbtech in that case.

Bit of a can of worms if you're looking globally. :)

There are numerous different hardware variants around the world, although far fewer than there used to be in previous generations. The NZ hardware model for S22 Ultra is "SM-S908E/DS" - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dual Nano SIM (+eSIM, "3-choose-2"), for all colours/storage variants.

NZ software is under the "XNZ" CSC, which falls into a larger bucket of global software, covering a number of countries/regions across APAC, South & Central Americas, SEA, MEA, et cetera. Different software buckets for different regions, exactly which markets are cross-compatible with NZ's software varies by year/series.

One of the reasons it's all so complex is that different regions have different regulations for features like call recording, some like to cross-flash to attempt unlocking features that aren't available on their local models, and the like.

You 'can' cross-flash any matching hardware from the same larger software bucket with NZ-specific software, but YMMV with how easy this is, how much homework/research needs doing, whether you actually get the hardware/software variant you thought you were getting shopping online/overseas, whether OTA updates come through after the flash or not, and of course there's the warranty factor on a spendy purchase.

Competitive pricing locally has made it more hassle than it's worth for most folks these days. Thankfully the whole model for software deployment and regular updates has transformed so significantly in the last 3-4 years that it's a much better end result for Galaxy S fans in NZ than ever before - long gone are the bad old days of 'oops, I got a Spark version instead of a 2degrees version, no WiFi calling for me, and I need to wait for Spark to sign off that juicy new feature-packed update before it lands on my handset' - at least for flagships.