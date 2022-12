I have a user who has a Huawei phone running EMUI (which Huawei based on Android). We require them to use the Microsoft Authenticator app for MFA, but Huawei phones don't have access to the Google Play Store.

We've been able to download the Microsoft Authenticator APK via the Huawei AppGallery and install it, but before attempting to register this to the persons Microsoft account I'd like some advice on if there are any security concerns?