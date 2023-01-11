Hello, I have a Samsung SM-T325 and wish to repurpose it as a motorcycle navigation device. The application I want to use is DMD2 (Drive Mode Dashboard 2) which requires Android V7 or higher. External storage - Micro SD would preferred for map storage, the rest of the usual tablet functions (phone, camera etc) would be nice but not essential. I have attempted to follow various YouTubes to update but I've done something wrong as when attempting to power on, "Samsung Galaxy Tab pro SM-T325" briefly appears then blank screen. SO - Any one interested in getting having a look and hopefully getting this working with ver 7.0 or better? Cash, beer, reimbursement? I'm in Wellington.
Thanks