Samsung Tablet guru needed
#303030 11-Jan-2023 13:50
Hello, I have a Samsung SM-T325 and wish to repurpose it as a motorcycle navigation device. The application I want to use is DMD2 (Drive Mode Dashboard 2) which requires Android V7 or higher.  External storage - Micro SD would preferred for map storage, the rest of the usual tablet functions (phone, camera etc) would be nice but not essential. I have attempted to follow various YouTubes to update but I've done something wrong as when attempting to power on, "Samsung Galaxy Tab pro SM-T325" briefly appears then blank screen. SO - Any one interested in getting having a look and hopefully getting this working with ver 7.0 or better? Cash, beer, reimbursement? I'm in Wellington.

 

Thanks

 

 

  #3020069 11-Jan-2023 14:26
The last version of supported android from samsung for that device is Android 4.4.2

 

You would need to use some kind of unofficial rom for it.  Link below to one and how too

 

 

 

https://androidbiits.com/samsung-galaxy-tab-pro-8-4-sm-t325-android-7-1-1-nougat-cm14-1-unofficial-rom/

