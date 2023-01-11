Hi - thanks for reading...

I'm looking for a time-lapse app that has customisations that will make it useable in photographing a long-term construction project, plus have ongoing image upload capability for remotely monitoring the photos as they are captured.

The main 'extras' I'm looking for over a normal time-lapse app are the ability to set a 'blackout period' so that the app will only shoot photos during daylight hours, the ability to lock the focus so that it won't re-focus on a spider web in front of the lens, and the ability to use a cellular connection to transfer images to Dropbox or Google, etc so that these can be checked from a remote location and I would know if there were any problems with the process or so I could share certain images with my client.

I'd love to hear from anyone who may have used an app that offers these features. I know of an iOS app (OSnap!) that is almost perfect, but due to the sandbox nature of the OS will only offload the photos to a device connected to the same network as the iPhone during shooting, or it'll upload the photos to iCloud, but only when you stop the app from working... hence I'm hoping that there might be something in the Android world that I can use.