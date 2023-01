I have: a Motorola `moto 5g plus` with `Android 11`

And Chat Features off. I don't want to switch it on, and am getting really annoyed at having to answer the same questions every time I want to send or read texts.

Would anyone know how to switch the pop up in the messages app, please? I can't find anything on google except spam/auto-generated pages with the same information about switching chat features off.

And the google question has been disabled: