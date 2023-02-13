Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Play Store "something went wrong"
invisibleman18

1089 posts

Uber Geek


#303474 13-Feb-2023 09:28
Over the weekend I came across an issue with my google play store where I get a “something went wrong” message in the manage/update apps screen (see screenshot below) so that I can’t check for updates (I appear to be able to search for apps individually and update that way but that’s obviously a pain to have to do for more than a handful). I’ve tried various suggestions I’ve found from googling such as reboot router in case of a network issue, clear data/cache for the play store and google services and a number of apps, remove the google account from the phone and add it again (which was an inconvenience as then had to set up backups again, re-add cards to google wallet etc). None of these resolved it. Have also checked with mobile data and my work wifi this morning and still the same so it appears to be an issue either with my device (Samsung S10) or my google account (password not changed recently, only one account on the phone and as far as I know it’s not signed in anywhere else) rather than my home network. My device still has around 30gb of storage space left so don’t think it’s a storage issue.

 

Anyone else run into this or have any other suggestions? Phone did install the latest Android update on 03/02 so could that have caused an issue? I only noticed the issue yesterday but possible it could have happened with the update as don’t think I’d checked app updates until yesterday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75131 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035753 13-Feb-2023 09:39
I am having the same issue on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

 

I tested it on different fixed and mobile networks, as well as restarting, clearing cache, etc.

 

I am now thinking the Google Play servers are not well.  




Poll
337 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3035760 13-Feb-2023 09:42
I've had the same over the weekend, Found a reddit thread with many others with the same issue.

 

I uninstalled/reinstalled the play store updates and services, now my watch isn't syncing to my phone either. Annoying to say the least.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75131 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035761 13-Feb-2023 09:46
Please vote "I'm impacted": [Google Play Store] Play Store Broken [269029197] - Visible to Public - Issue Tracker

 

Please vote "I have the same issue": Google play store something went wrong try again issues - Google Play Community




networkn
Networkn
28747 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035771 13-Feb-2023 10:05
Last time something like this happened, it required people to uninstall the latest Android Webview component (not uninstall, just remove the latest update).

 

 

invisibleman18

1089 posts

Uber Geek


  #3035772 13-Feb-2023 10:06
Thanks for the replies and please to know it's not just an issue with my device/account. Hadn't come across the reddit thread. 

 

Also can't seem to connect my watch either now.

