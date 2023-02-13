invisibleman18

Over the weekend I came across an issue with my google play store where I get a “something went wrong” message in the manage/update apps screen (see screenshot below) so that I can’t check for updates (I appear to be able to search for apps individually and update that way but that’s obviously a pain to have to do for more than a handful). I’ve tried various suggestions I’ve found from googling such as reboot router in case of a network issue, clear data/cache for the play store and google services and a number of apps, remove the google account from the phone and add it again (which was an inconvenience as then had to set up backups again, re-add cards to google wallet etc). None of these resolved it. Have also checked with mobile data and my work wifi this morning and still the same so it appears to be an issue either with my device (Samsung S10) or my google account (password not changed recently, only one account on the phone and as far as I know it’s not signed in anywhere else) rather than my home network. My device still has around 30gb of storage space left so don’t think it’s a storage issue.

Anyone else run into this or have any other suggestions? Phone did install the latest Android update on 03/02 so could that have caused an issue? I only noticed the issue yesterday but possible it could have happened with the update as don’t think I’d checked app updates until yesterday.