ForumsAndroidBard - AI from Google - invited to be an early adopter but not ready in NZ yet :-(
lchiu7

6074 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303942 22-Mar-2023 09:03
Got this email from Google

 

 

 

Because you’re a Google One member, we’d like to offer you the opportunity to be among the first to sign up for the new Bard experience and provide feedback. Think of Bard as your creative and helpful collaborator, here to bring your ideas to life using generative AI.
Sign up to try Bard
You might ask Bard to outline a blog post about summer mocktail recipes, draft a packing list for a weekend fishing and camping trip, or help you understand if lightning can strike the same place twice.
We can’t wait to hear how people start using Bard, but we also know that large language models will not always get it right. Input from a wide range of experts and users will help Bard improve. Sign up to try Bard today.

 

 

 

Tried to sign up and alas it's not available in NZ yet.  I wonder why since ChatGPT is not geo specific?

gehenna
7619 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3053194 22-Mar-2023 09:08
They better have something soon. 

Gorch
46 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3053198 22-Mar-2023 09:44
Maybe integration with Google Assistant and the usual issues with English (NZ) vs English (AU/US) voice models? If so, given how long we have been waiting for voice tools to work I am not holding my breath...

davidcole
5673 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3053201 22-Mar-2023 09:53
Did I see something just before, that they're training Bard of "Googles Internal Data" which is their coded term for your gmail emails.

 

 




russelo
317 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3053202 22-Mar-2023 10:03
I'm not a Google one subscriber but received an invite for Bard.

 

 

 

"Meet Bard, an early experiment by Google.

 

You can think of Bard as your creative and helpful collaborator, here to bring your ideas to life using generative AI. We'd like to offer you the opportunity to be among the first to sign up for the new experience and provide feedback.

 

Sign up to try Bard
 
You might ask Bard to outline a blog post about summer mocktail recipes, draft a packing list for a weekend fishing and camping trip, or help you understand if lightning can strike the same place twice.

 

We can’t wait to hear how people start using Bard, but we also know that large language models will not always get it right. Input from a wide range of experts and users will help Bard improve. Sign up to try Bard today."

 

 

 

Same problem during sign up, it's not yet available for NZ.

