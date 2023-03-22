I'm not a Google one subscriber but received an invite for Bard.

"Meet Bard, an early experiment by Google.

You can think of Bard as your creative and helpful collaborator, here to bring your ideas to life using generative AI. We’d like to offer you the opportunity to be among the first to sign up for the new experience and provide feedback.

You might ask Bard to outline a blog post about summer mocktail recipes, draft a packing list for a weekend fishing and camping trip, or help you understand if lightning can strike the same place twice.

We can’t wait to hear how people start using Bard, but we also know that large language models will not always get it right. Input from a wide range of experts and users will help Bard improve. Sign up to try Bard today."

Same problem during sign up, it's not yet available for NZ.