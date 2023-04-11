tom1111tom

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Suggest an audio player app for local audiobook files
#304175 11-Apr-2023 06:57
I have an audiobook that has been downloaded into multiple files. Here is an example of the file names

 

040 - Chapter 34 - Blossoms and Cake

 

041 - Interlude 5 - The Rider of Storms

 

042 - Interlude 6 - Zahel

 

 

 

When I load these onto my Oppo and try to play them through any audio player (android music, youtube music etc), all these apps totally ignore the numbering at the start of the file name. They get sorted by the media information into albums and then sort each file in the album the wrong way.

 

 

 

Can anyone recommend an app that will find local files, sort them by the file names not the media information, keep playing when phone locked, remember where it was paused from?

 

 

 

Thanks

  #3061307 11-Apr-2023 07:30
I've been using Voice for audiobooks, been happy with it. 




  #3061308 11-Apr-2023 07:43
Smart Audiobook Player.

