tom1111tom

I have an audiobook that has been downloaded into multiple files. Here is an example of the file names

040 - Chapter 34 - Blossoms and Cake

041 - Interlude 5 - The Rider of Storms

042 - Interlude 6 - Zahel

When I load these onto my Oppo and try to play them through any audio player (android music, youtube music etc), all these apps totally ignore the numbering at the start of the file name. They get sorted by the media information into albums and then sort each file in the album the wrong way.

Can anyone recommend an app that will find local files, sort them by the file names not the media information, keep playing when phone locked, remember where it was paused from?

Thanks