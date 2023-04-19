Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidChromecast TV Micro Stutters
outdoorsnz

413 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304269 19-Apr-2023 11:29
Send private message

Similar to this tread.

 

At random, I noticed very short micro stutters while watching streaming content on my Chromecast TV. It is quite annoying.

 

Noticed in Prime Video app (quite bad at times) and kodi 20.1 MH plugins such as Neon TV and TVNZ. A bit random.

 

But doesn't do it in Youtube at all. Tried killing other apps in the background. I could try a clean re-install, but that is a bit if PITA.

 

Could it be a setting on my TV? Is anyone else experiencing this? I'm pretty sure it used to be fine, so am wondering is Kodi to blame or a recent Android TV update?

 

TV is on auto 4K 60p.

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
davidcole
5709 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3065430 19-Apr-2023 12:39
Send private message quote this post

Brother in law has this....netflix, youtube etc fine.   But TVNZ has pauses and buffering.   He's on spark and should have fairly good wifi signal to the chromecast.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 