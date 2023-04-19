outdoorsnz

Similar to this tread.

At random, I noticed very short micro stutters while watching streaming content on my Chromecast TV. It is quite annoying.

Noticed in Prime Video app (quite bad at times) and kodi 20.1 MH plugins such as Neon TV and TVNZ. A bit random.

But doesn't do it in Youtube at all. Tried killing other apps in the background. I could try a clean re-install, but that is a bit if PITA.

Could it be a setting on my TV? Is anyone else experiencing this? I'm pretty sure it used to be fine, so am wondering is Kodi to blame or a recent Android TV update?

TV is on auto 4K 60p.

Thanks