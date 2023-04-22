I'd like to record my daughters upcoming gig using my phone, which, is easily done.... however is there an app out there that would allow me to record from multiple Android phones at once ?

So I'd use one phone to record from front of stage, one from side, etc etc....

Yes, I could just use each phone individually but if there was some easier way for control/merging, that'd be great..... anything out there ?

Sound wise I'm not concerned with, my phone tends to do a good job with that or else if theyre using a proper sounddesk at the the venue (unlikely tho) I'll find a way to plug into that.

TIA