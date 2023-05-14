Australian techs bemoaning this

https://www.news.com.au/technology/gadgets/mobile-phones/devastated-aussies-spot-problem-with-google-phone/news-story/3965cdd77537cba72f757b04e2875aa7

Maybe because Google has not worked out how to support it with local repairers? You would think with the Australian market they would have worked out something?

Ona similar topic I had a Pixel 4XL that had a mainboard problem. Local techs could not fix it of course but I managed to get Google to fix it out of warranty but it did mean having it sent back to the US.