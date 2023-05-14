Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Pixel Fold not coming to Australia (obviously not NZ either) so will make it difficult to get one
lchiu7

#304549 14-May-2023 14:56
Australian techs bemoaning this

 

 

 

https://www.news.com.au/technology/gadgets/mobile-phones/devastated-aussies-spot-problem-with-google-phone/news-story/3965cdd77537cba72f757b04e2875aa7

 

Maybe because Google has not worked out how to support it with local repairers? You would think with the Australian market they would have worked out something?

 

Ona similar topic I had a Pixel 4XL that had a mainboard problem.  Local techs could not fix it of course but I managed to get Google to fix it out of warranty but it did mean having it sent back to the US.

l43a2
  #3076083 14-May-2023 14:59
the US models will make their way in some how :)





 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
lchiu7

  #3076085 14-May-2023 15:01
For US$1800 I will be passing on it!

lxsw20
  #3076088 14-May-2023 15:11
If it's anything like the Samsung Fold products i suspect its something you'd want to have a warranty on. 

