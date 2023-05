I am looking for a new Android phone to replace a Nokia 7.1

Any suggestions as to a suitable replacement below $1000

I have an awful lot of apps so would want a phone that can cope with that. Would also like wifi calling and 5G

Thanks



Nokia 7 Plus

Nexus 6P 32Gb

Nexus 6 Phone

Nexus 5 Phone

Nexus 7 2013 Tablet

Samsung TAB A 8"

Samsung TAB A 10"

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc