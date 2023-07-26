heavenlywild

We are just a little over 12 hours away from the announcement rumoured to be the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.
I wonder if the Watch 5 Pro will remain top dog considering it's massive battery capacity.
Back to a rotating bezel I see. Having had both I do prefer the physical bezel control.
Yes love a rotating bezel but concerned about the relatively small battery capacity of the Watch 6 Classic if rumours are correct. Hence why the Watch 5 Pro may still be a good buy in 2023.
I don't think I can go back to a pre-Watch5 Classic battery life. The leap was huge between 4 and 5. Less battery would be a downgrade.