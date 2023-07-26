Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidSamsung Galaxy Watch 6 announcement and owners thread
heavenlywild

4448 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#306472 26-Jul-2023 09:03
Send private message quote this post

We are just a little over 12 hours away from the announcement rumoured to be the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

 

I wonder if the Watch 5 Pro will remain top dog considering it's massive battery capacity.

Create new topic
gehenna
7759 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108155 26-Jul-2023 09:16
Send private message quote this post

Back to a rotating bezel I see.  Having had both I do prefer the physical bezel control.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
heavenlywild

4448 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3108157 26-Jul-2023 09:21
Send private message quote this post

Yes love a rotating bezel but concerned about the relatively small battery capacity of the Watch 6 Classic if rumours are correct. Hence why the Watch 5 Pro may still be a good buy in 2023.

gehenna
7759 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108169 26-Jul-2023 09:58
Send private message quote this post

I don't think I can go back to a pre-Watch5 Classic battery life.  The leap was huge between 4 and 5.  Less battery would be a downgrade.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 