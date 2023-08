I have an elderly relative with a Samsung tablet. Every so often they have an issue where it would be very handy to be able to remotely log in to their device to,



A. See their screen to be able give instructions and

B. If possible be able to operate the device to fix their issue.



What apps are recommended for this? Preferably free, due to the few times it will be used, but happy to pay, if necessary, providing the app does what's needed.



