CokemonZ

#306887 31-Aug-2023 13:32
Anyone had any experience with buying a used or refurbished phone from Kogan?

 

Thinking about a Samsung Fold to try out.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 512GB Any Colour Australian Stock - Excellent - Refurbished (dicksmith.co.nz)

 

 

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
  #3122216 31-Aug-2023 13:39
First concern I'd have....

 

This product is sold by a third-party seller and they are responsible for their product, the content of their listing and any exchanges of return of their product.

 

All products sold by third-parties are subject to guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Consumer Guarantees Act.

 

So reads to me that Kogan/DSE want nothing to do with it if it goes wrong.

 

 




CokemonZ

  #3122218 31-Aug-2023 13:41
Huh - TIL they have third party sellers on their site.

 

 

 

Good spotting.

gehenna
  #3122219 31-Aug-2023 13:42
Happy to sell you mine :)



gehenna
  #3122221 31-Aug-2023 13:45
I see they are trying to hock Extended Care when you add it to your cart... which seems to fly in the face of what xpd posted... since I assume the extended care is a Dick Smith product, not the 3rd party seller's product...

CokemonZ

  #3122222 31-Aug-2023 13:48
gehenna:

 

Happy to sell you mine :)

 

 

 

 

@gehenna 

 

colour me interested. Do you not like it?

 

Condition, spec and price? Feel free to PM if you like.

 

Colour doesn't matter.

CokemonZ

  #3122223 31-Aug-2023 13:58
Same question as above -

 

Anyone had any experience with buying a used or refurbished phone online from cash converters?

 

Thinking about a Samsung Fold to try out.

 

 Cash Converters

gehenna
  #3122328 31-Aug-2023 17:19
I wouldn't touch cashies with your bankcard.

