Anyone had any experience with buying a used or refurbished phone from Kogan?
Thinking about a Samsung Fold to try out.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 512GB Any Colour Australian Stock - Excellent - Refurbished (dicksmith.co.nz)
Anyone had any experience with buying a used or refurbished phone from Kogan?
Thinking about a Samsung Fold to try out.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 512GB Any Colour Australian Stock - Excellent - Refurbished (dicksmith.co.nz)
First concern I'd have....
This product is sold by a third-party seller and they are responsible for their product, the content of their listing and any exchanges of return of their product.
All products sold by third-parties are subject to guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Consumer Guarantees Act.
So reads to me that Kogan/DSE want nothing to do with it if it goes wrong.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Server : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti
Desktop : Win 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 1650S
I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.
Huh - TIL they have third party sellers on their site.
Good spotting.
Happy to sell you mine :)
I see they are trying to hock Extended Care when you add it to your cart... which seems to fly in the face of what xpd posted... since I assume the extended care is a Dick Smith product, not the 3rd party seller's product...
Same question as above -
Anyone had any experience with buying a used or refurbished phone online from cash converters?
Thinking about a Samsung Fold to try out.
I wouldn't touch cashies with your bankcard.