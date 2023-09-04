Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Unable to Sign into MS teams on Android?
wickedlolipoo

37 posts

Geek


#306924 4-Sep-2023 15:26
Recently I've been unable to log into my personal MS teams account on both my tablet and mobile.

It keeps saying " there was a problem with the network . Try signing in again".

I can however sign into it using both my laptop and PC.

I've tried uninstalling the app and I've tried a different wifi network or mobile connection.

If i sign into MS teams under my company account and then adding a personal account on a PC then that works.
I can add my company account on my mobile but if I add my personal I get the same error.

Anyone else have this issue?

shanes
237 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3123585 4-Sep-2023 15:35
There's an MS advisory about this.

 

Edit: actually a bit different to your description, but does show there is something going on related to signing into Teams from Android.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

MattEast
223 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3123594 4-Sep-2023 15:42
That sounds like a feature, not a bug😂




Matt East

 

 

RunningMan
7718 posts

Uber Geek


  #3123596 4-Sep-2023 15:46
Not from a 2degrees connection is it?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=306886 



Linux
9974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123605 4-Sep-2023 17:12
@wickedlolipoo Are you a 2degrees fibre customer? Try over mobile data and see if it works

timmmay
19421 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123607 4-Sep-2023 17:16
I seem fine logging into Teams on my Android phone on 2degrees fiber... not very helpful really but thought I'd let you know it works for some.

wickedlolipoo

37 posts

Geek


  #3123608 4-Sep-2023 17:19
Linux:

@wickedlolipoo Are you a 2degrees fibre customer? Try over mobile data and see if it works



Hi, I'm on spark mobile and internet

Linux
9974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123609 4-Sep-2023 17:20
timmmay:

 

I seem fine logging into Teams on my Android phone on 2degrees fiber... not very helpful really but thought I'd let you know it works for some.

 

 

@timmmay Are you having issues with messages on Teams when connected to fibre? (fail to send)

 

Have you got IPv6 enabled?



wickedlolipoo

37 posts

Geek


  #3123612 4-Sep-2023 17:26
Linux:

@wickedlolipoo Are you a 2degrees fibre customer? Try over mobile data and see if it works



I tried this but that doesn't work but it seems fine on Windows Devices

Linux
9974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123614 4-Sep-2023 17:28
wickedlolipoo:
Linux:

 

@wickedlolipoo Are you a 2degrees fibre customer? Try over mobile data and see if it works

 



I tried this but that doesn't work but it seems fine on Windows Devices

 

As you are not a 2degrees fibre customer ignore me :)

timmmay
19421 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123625 4-Sep-2023 18:05
Linux:

timmmay:


I seem fine logging into Teams on my Android phone on 2degrees fiber... not very helpful really but thought I'd let you know it works for some.



@timmmay Are you having issues with messages on Teams when connected to fibre? (fail to send)


Have you got IPv6 enabled?



Yes to IPv6. No problems on Android or Windows, teams works perfectly.

I have a static IP4 / 6 on 2deg.

