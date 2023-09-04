wickedlolipoo:

Recently I've been unable to log into my personal MS teams account on both my tablet and mobile.



It keeps saying " there was a problem with the network . Try signing in again".



I can however sign into it using both my laptop and PC.



I've tried uninstalling the app and I've tried a different wifi network or mobile connection.



If i sign into MS teams under my company account and then adding a personal account on a PC then that works.

I can add my company account on my mobile but if I add my personal I get the same error.



Anyone else have this issue?