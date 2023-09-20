Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google message notification
#307110 20-Sep-2023 08:36
Is it possible to continue getting a reply message alert on a Samsung while the thread is open on screen?

ANglEAUT
  #3129640 20-Sep-2023 09:25
In my experience, no.

 

Having said that, I don't use a Samsung phone. All other messaging apps I've used on other phones had the same behaviour. If you have that specific message thread open, you will not receive a notification.

 

If the screen is locked, you are viewing a list of message threads or the app is not the active app, you will receive a notification. When viewing the actual message thread, you will not receive a notification.

 

 

 

That behaviour caught me out several times when waiting for a response, I get distracted with something else & suddenly thinking I hadn't heard back from that specific recipient, only to discover, their message is waiting there, open on my screen.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 
 
 
 

Rickles
  #3129650 20-Sep-2023 09:44
My Motorola gives a very faint 'plop' sound, so like ANglEAUT often miss the incoming message if away from phone.  Bit of a bug on phones really?

Bung

  #3129656 20-Sep-2023 09:55
Thanks, my now dead Motorola might have made some sound which is why I'm now getting caught unless I back out of the app.

