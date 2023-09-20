In my experience, no.

Having said that, I don't use a Samsung phone. All other messaging apps I've used on other phones had the same behaviour. If you have that specific message thread open, you will not receive a notification.

If the screen is locked, you are viewing a list of message threads or the app is not the active app, you will receive a notification. When viewing the actual message thread, you will not receive a notification.

That behaviour caught me out several times when waiting for a response, I get distracted with something else & suddenly thinking I hadn't heard back from that specific recipient, only to discover, their message is waiting there, open on my screen.