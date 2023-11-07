Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidBlocked incoming call help please
Gean

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310629 7-Nov-2023 16:43
Send private message quote this post

Hi.

 

I need help as everytime my daughter tries to ring me she can't get through.  

 

When she rings me my phone does not ring.  I only know she has rung when I check my "Recents" in the Phone area.

 

Her name has a blocked icon beside it.  But when I check my settings she is not blocked.

 

I was on the phone to Samsung help for around an hour and she said she had disabled my Voice mail as she thought that was the problem, but it has not worked.

 

She also tried lots of other things, none of which worked.  My phone is a Samsung Galaxy A03.

 

This  is a screen shot of the "Recents" place.

 

It shows the circle with the line through it and when I click on her name it says  "blocked call"  but when I go to the Blocking place in the phone settings area she is not showing blocked there.

 

I'm hoping someone will be able to help me.

 

Thank you.

 

 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76192 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157066 7-Nov-2023 16:56
Send private message quote this post

If you go to Phone | Settings | Block Number | Block Spam and scam calls you have the option to turn a third-party service off. Have you tried that?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Protect your online activity with NordVPN (affiliate link).
Gean

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3157069 7-Nov-2023 17:02
Send private message quote this post

No, I haven't, trying it now.  Can't find it following those steps.

 

I went to my main phone settings, on home screen, swiped down then clicked on the "gear icon top right and there is no Spam heading there.

Gean

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3157070 7-Nov-2023 17:06
Send private message quote this post

I did a search and found it and turned it off.  Hopefully that works.

 

Thank you for your help, appreciate it.



evnafets
454 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3157078 7-Nov-2023 17:22
Send private message quote this post

Just doing the obvious sanity check:  Do you have anything at all listed under "Blocked Numbers"?

It might not show up as a name, but as a phone number (and you might not actually recognise it as being hers)

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 