Hi.

I need help as everytime my daughter tries to ring me she can't get through.

When she rings me my phone does not ring. I only know she has rung when I check my "Recents" in the Phone area.

Her name has a blocked icon beside it. But when I check my settings she is not blocked.

I was on the phone to Samsung help for around an hour and she said she had disabled my Voice mail as she thought that was the problem, but it has not worked.

She also tried lots of other things, none of which worked. My phone is a Samsung Galaxy A03.

This is a screen shot of the "Recents" place.

It shows the circle with the line through it and when I click on her name it says "blocked call" but when I go to the Blocking place in the phone settings area she is not showing blocked there.

I'm hoping someone will be able to help me.

Thank you.