Over the weekend my S23 Ultra (2 months old) has started having problems with Google Apps. The Google Discover feed stops working, The Google widget 'Assistant At a Glance" crashes (error "failed to load"), Google Phone App dropping calls.

I have Cleared App Caches, removed App updates, re-installed Android Web View, reset phone settings to default. The hands set has nearly 200GB of free storage.

Is any here experiencing this issue and has anyone have things I can try? I want to try to avoid a full factory reset as my back up phone in out on loan and for health safety reasons I cannot be without a phone