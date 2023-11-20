Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Google crashing on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
MikeB4

#310762 20-Nov-2023 11:03
Over the weekend my S23 Ultra (2 months old) has started having problems with Google Apps. The Google Discover feed stops working, The Google widget 'Assistant At a Glance" crashes (error "failed to load"), Google Phone App dropping calls.

 

I have Cleared App Caches, removed App updates, re-installed Android Web View, reset phone settings to default. The hands set has nearly 200GB of free storage.

 

Is any here experiencing this issue and has anyone have things I can try? I want to try to avoid a full factory reset as my back up phone in out on loan and for health safety reasons I cannot be without a phone

mrgsm021
  #3161443 20-Nov-2023 11:07
I had the exact same issue but I can't remember how I fixed the issue, maybe try clearing search history within Google Discover feed?

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3161502 20-Nov-2023 11:27
I have a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for review here and all Google stuff is working ok.




MikeB4

  #3161621 20-Nov-2023 15:02
Well I went out for lunch and didn't touch my phone for about 3 hours and the problem would seem to have spontaneously resolved. Maybe mischievous Trolls or Yule Lads from Iceland escaping the threat of eruption have been messing with me.

