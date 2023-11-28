I'll be travelling to Canada in June next year and am exploring what to do about mobile data. I have an Oppo Reno 8 lite.
Went to the Simcorner wesbite and found these options.
https://nz.simcorner.com/products/at-t-usa-sim-card-8gb-usa-canada-mexico or
https://nz.simcorner.com/products/canada-sim-card
According to the accompanying notes for the first one Android phones can struggle on the AT&T network but given I'd be on a partner network, I emailed them querying if that would actually be an issue in Canada.
Their response was that they still wouldn't recommend the AT&T SIM. Fair enough, but the reply email also says
Simcorner:
Unfortunately, Oppo phones are not compatible with the USA and Canada sims.
I was a bit surprised at that. I had a look at all the frequencies and all that supported by the Oppo and it looks to be all there.
Is this a disclaimer so they don't have to support every single Android phone out there? Or is it kosher, and there is some sort of technical or (China) geo-blocking constraint?