I'll be travelling to Canada in June next year and am exploring what to do about mobile data. I have an Oppo Reno 8 lite.

Went to the Simcorner wesbite and found these options.

According to the accompanying notes for the first one Android phones can struggle on the AT&T network but given I'd be on a partner network, I emailed them querying if that would actually be an issue in Canada.

Their response was that they still wouldn't recommend the AT&T SIM. Fair enough, but the reply email also says

Simcorner: Unfortunately, Oppo phones are not compatible with the USA and Canada sims.

I was a bit surprised at that. I had a look at all the frequencies and all that supported by the Oppo and it looks to be all there.

Is this a disclaimer so they don't have to support every single Android phone out there? Or is it kosher, and there is some sort of technical or (China) geo-blocking constraint?