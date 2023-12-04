Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidDoro phone ringing

Fog

Fog

378 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 30


#310975 4-Dec-2023 12:33
Send private message

My wife has a simple Doro phone which rings a maximum of four times before going to voicemail. Is there any way of increasing the number of rings.?

Create new topic
nicmair
250 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 40


  #3167992 4-Dec-2023 13:15
Send private message

Where is the voicemail system located, is it part of the phone or a separate unit, or a hosted service, e.g. with Spark One etc.  If hosted then (and it's maybe) sometimes the ring time before divert to V/M can be extended, either via a code you dial on the phone, or the service provider has to do it.  If part of the Doro phone. or a stand-alone, (maybe) the V/M unit has a setting (either via a switch, or a code you dial) to extend the ring time.  I suspect either way, Google will be your friend here, if you Google the make/model and see what you get.    

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 