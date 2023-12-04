My wife has a simple Doro phone which rings a maximum of four times before going to voicemail. Is there any way of increasing the number of rings.?
Where is the voicemail system located, is it part of the phone or a separate unit, or a hosted service, e.g. with Spark One etc. If hosted then (and it's maybe) sometimes the ring time before divert to V/M can be extended, either via a code you dial on the phone, or the service provider has to do it. If part of the Doro phone. or a stand-alone, (maybe) the V/M unit has a setting (either via a switch, or a code you dial) to extend the ring time. I suspect either way, Google will be your friend here, if you Google the make/model and see what you get.
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