Hey team, long-time iPhone user switching to the Android side with a Samsung phone and tablet. Looking for some eco-system switching tips. Specifically:

Messages - I only used iMessage with a couple of contacts but will switch to mostly WhatsApp instead. Are there any other gotchas between iMessage and Android? (I did remember to switch off iMessage). For SMS is there any advantage to using Samsung's Messages app over Google Messages?

Location tracking / Find My - My family use the 'Find My' feature on iPhones to check each other's location. This is super easy on iPhone. You can just click on the profile pic in iMessage. Is there any equivalent to this that would work between iPhone and Android?

Shopping lists / reminders - we used the iPhone reminders app for a shopping list. Any good replacements for that?

Anything else you'd recommend to a new Android / Samsung user?