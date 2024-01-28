Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidTips for a new Samsung user (coming from iPhone)
lookout

#311578 28-Jan-2024 10:17
Hey team, long-time iPhone user switching to the Android side with a Samsung phone and tablet. Looking for some eco-system switching tips. Specifically:

 

Messages - I only used iMessage with a couple of contacts but will switch to mostly WhatsApp instead. Are there any other gotchas between iMessage and Android? (I did remember to switch off iMessage). For SMS is there any advantage to using Samsung's Messages app over Google Messages? 

 

Location tracking / Find My - My family use the 'Find My' feature on iPhones to check each other's location. This is super easy on iPhone. You can just click on the profile pic in iMessage. Is there any equivalent to this that would work between iPhone and Android? 

 

Shopping lists / reminders - we used the iPhone reminders app for a shopping list. Any good replacements for that?

 

Anything else you'd recommend to a new Android / Samsung user?

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #3187629 28-Jan-2024 10:28
For shopping lists, Google Keep is simple and solid, and lists can be shared between people.

 

 




caffynz
  #3187640 28-Jan-2024 10:54
2nd this. I also like the location feature to alert you when you have arrived at a specific location, e.g. I might make a list of things I want to grab from Bunnings next time I go there, and add to it over the next wee while, and then when Keep detects I'm at Bunnings, it alerts me to my list. 

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3187654 28-Jan-2024 11:47
I use Google Messages because you can set RCS (similar to iMessage) and it will use data instead of SMS, giving better flow, content quality, etc.

 

I use Life360 to create family circles and track each other. Not sure there's something in the OS for this.




