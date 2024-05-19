Last week, I saw the new devices in Auckland during a media lunch with Samsung.

The Z Fold6 is a bit more angular than my Z Fold4, but the screen seems bigger, even though it's not quite. The gap between the halves is practically non-existent now, compared to the angled gap in my older device.

The new sketch-to-draw feature is interesting. The previous Galaxy AI allowed you to circle something on a photo, and it would automatically select the object only, allowing you to move or remove that part of the photo and generate a filler where needed. Now, you can also draw something (the S Pen is great for that), and Galaxy AI will create it for you.

Sketch a vase of flowers or a chair, and the Galaxy AI will create variations for you. It will also create variations for your wallpaper based on where app icons are on the screen to make the wallpaper always visible.

You can create a whole image from scratch with a new S Pen on-screen menu option.

The Interpreter can now use the external display as well, so if you are having a conversation, you can have it in flex mode, on a table, for example, with each person seeing the conversation on their side of the screen.

The Z Flip6 has a better camera, and the live wallpapers on the external display will animate as you move your phone.

The new earbuds are a completely different design, and when used with the Galaxy AI will allow you to have full conversations in different languages, all translated automatically, directly into your ears. Think Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy-style Babelfish.