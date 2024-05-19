Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 (incl U & FE) Announcement and Owners
Dingbatt

6737 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312805 19-May-2024 07:13
The buzz around the next generation of Samsung foldables seems to have started a little early this year, possibly due to Samsung being a major Olympic sponsor and looking to release these phones prior to the games.

 

There are also rumours about more than one variant of the Fold, including

 

a lower “FE” version with effectively the ZF5 hardware and no S-Pen support,

 

A regular version with iterative improvements over the ZF5, and

 

An “Ultra” version with upgraded specs and slightly larger and possibly an internal S-Pen like the S Ultra series.

 

This render particularly peaked my interest

 

 

as I have thought for while the only reason to upgrade from my ZF3 would be an internal S-Pen




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

TehFlak
11 posts

Geek


  #3232267 19-May-2024 09:03
I'm prepared to be disappointed..... hope I'm wrong! 

 
 
 
 

mrgsm021
1464 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3232274 19-May-2024 09:44
Rumour seems to suggest the "Ultra" variant is only going to be available in Sammy home country of South Korea.

Dingbatt

6737 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3258087 10-Jul-2024 12:23
One day to go for the “Unpacked” event for the Fold and Flip 6, and, I assume, the Watch 7.

 

I must say I was initially excited by the prospect of an internal S-Pen, even if it was only in an “Ultra” version. The latest rumours/leaks seem to indicate just a squared off chassis and slightly thinner and, for the Flip 6, a slightly less noticeable crease.

 

There will be the usual incremental upgrades to the internals, but no better camera, it doesn’t seem like anything to make me change from my ZF3.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



GV27
5876 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258283 11-Jul-2024 07:07
Very pricey, suprised to see no double-storage upgrade on the pre-orders at Samsung. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258297 11-Jul-2024 08:48
Last week, I saw the new devices in Auckland during a media lunch with Samsung.

 

The Z Fold6 is a bit more angular than my Z Fold4, but the screen seems bigger, even though it's not quite. The gap between the halves is practically non-existent now, compared to the angled gap in my older device.

 

The new sketch-to-draw feature is interesting. The previous Galaxy AI allowed you to circle something on a photo, and it would automatically select the object only, allowing you to move or remove that part of the photo and generate a filler where needed. Now, you can also draw something (the S Pen is great for that), and Galaxy AI will create it for you.

 

Sketch a vase of flowers or a chair, and the Galaxy AI will create variations for you. It will also create variations for your wallpaper based on where app icons are on the screen to make the wallpaper always visible.

 

You can create a whole image from scratch with a new S Pen on-screen menu option. 

 

The Interpreter can now use the external display as well, so if you are having a conversation, you can have it in flex mode, on a table, for example, with each person seeing the conversation on their side of the screen.

 

The Z Flip6 has a better camera, and the live wallpapers on the external display will animate as you move your phone.

 

The new earbuds are a completely different design, and when used with the Galaxy AI will allow you to have full conversations in different languages, all translated automatically, directly into your ears. Think Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy-style Babelfish.

 

 




jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3258392 11-Jul-2024 11:53
freitasm: The new earbuds are a completely different design, and when used with the Gsalaxy AI will allow you to have full conversations in different languages, all translated automatically, directly into your ears. Think Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy-style Babelfish.


 


… but whether they sound good is another matter..

I’m in the market for a new pair of ear buds (to replace a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 that are really no chop for music) and so am interested in seeing whether it’s worth holding off getting the Bose Quietcomfort Ultras, but annoyingly it doesn’t look like anyone’s been able to actually hear the new Galaxys.

(I’d consider the Pros if they sound excellent and the NC is good, only thanks to that new shape - I found the earlier Pros so astoundingly uncomfortable I had to sell them on pretty quickly.)

Thorak
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3258786 12-Jul-2024 12:07
What a laughably rubbish device. Behind the mark set by Chinese phones that are even a year old. This would feel like a downgrade from my Find N3 Fold in every regards.



Dingbatt

6737 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3260062 16-Jul-2024 08:23
Got to have a look at the new phones and Buds at NL over the weekend.

 

The Fold looks good and I like the squared off corners, and possibly because the promotional material told me it was, it felt noticeably lighter than my ZF3. But I can’t see myself spending $3K+ to get an AI capable processor and slightly better display. It’s probably better they didn’t produce an “Ultra” version because it could well have been priced above $4000, which is ridiculous for a phone.

 

So Galaxy Buds have tails now? I guess imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Still can’t help but think of “that” scene from the movie There’s Something About Mary 😁




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3260074 16-Jul-2024 09:15
Dingbatt:

 

So Galaxy Buds have tails now? I guess imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Still can’t help but think of “that” scene from the movie There’s Something About Mary 😁

 

 

The explanation is that the stems allow it to balance and stay fit better than the old "buds" style.




heavenlywild
5043 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3260085 16-Jul-2024 09:43
Flip 6 is the phone to get in my opinion. Fold 6 is simply BS with a price increase for little new benefit over the Fold 5. Seriously, the Chinese phones are years ahead in the fold game, with no crease and amazing cameras.

 

Take a look at Vivo X3 Fold as an example.




mahdibassam
353 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260381 16-Jul-2024 16:20
Ordered Crafted blakc fold 6 and watch ultra, eagerly waiting!

Thorak
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3260431 16-Jul-2024 19:25
heavenlywild:

 

Flip 6 is the phone to get in my opinion. Fold 6 is simply BS with a price increase for little new benefit over the Fold 5. Seriously, the Chinese phones are years ahead in the fold game, with no crease and amazing cameras.

 

Take a look at Vivo X3 Fold as an example.

 

 

This is the only fold worth looking at until the Xiaomi MX Fold 4 launches and Honor Magic 3

 

 

 

The Fold 6 is a low end device in comparison

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3260651 17-Jul-2024 09:57
Just arrived. Ask me any question.

 




gehenna
8437 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3260652 17-Jul-2024 10:05
Question: Did you buy these and they arrived early, or they were sent to you early because you're a #influencer?!  The answer will help me decide how excited I should get when I hear a car in the driveway over the next few days. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3260653 17-Jul-2024 10:07
Review units.

 

As I mentioned, I attended the lunch event two weeks ago, but unlike previous times, they didn't have the units ready to distribute to the attendees. So it just arrived today. 




