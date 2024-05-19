The buzz around the next generation of Samsung foldables seems to have started a little early this year, possibly due to Samsung being a major Olympic sponsor and looking to release these phones prior to the games.
There are also rumours about more than one variant of the Fold, including
a lower “FE” version with effectively the ZF5 hardware and no S-Pen support,
A regular version with iterative improvements over the ZF5, and
An “Ultra” version with upgraded specs and slightly larger and possibly an internal S-Pen like the S Ultra series.
This render particularly peaked my interest
as I have thought for while the only reason to upgrade from my ZF3 would be an internal S-Pen