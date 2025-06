Using the Google Home app on my Galaxy S9+, I cannot find my 5G network setting up Chromecast Audio. I enter it manually but get Retry message. But when I give up and start reconnecting to 2.4 I seem to be connected to 5G.

Afaik CCAudio can use either network so I don't understand why the 5G doesn't appear as an available choice. It certainly does on both my laptops and for my Googletv.

Mod edit MM: Clarfied title