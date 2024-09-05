Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidLikely re-sale value of flagship Samsung handsets after 1 year
Lizard1977

2049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#315988 5-Sep-2024 10:42
Send private message

I'm looking at possibly replacing my phone early next year (when funds permit) and have been toying with the idea of moving over to Android - specifically, the Samsung Z Fold 6.  With most handsets offering little that is new or exciting, I'm intrigued to see if the folding handsets are now ready for primetime.  I've been here before though - I switched over to the Samsung Note 8 and lasted 2 years with it before switching back to the iPhone 11 Pro.

 

If you've sold a flagship Samsung handset after around a year (assuming in good condition, etc) how much have you been able to realistically get for it? In my experience iPhones tend to hold their value better than Samsung but maybe that's no longer the case.  If the resale value is still pretty good at the one year mark, then it might be less of a risk to try a new Samsung folding handset and use the loss in value when sold after about a year as the cost of experimenting.

Create new topic
zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279206 5-Sep-2024 10:46
Send private message

I'd say look on trademe. Facebook marketplace can be dodgy.




 

Andy Ghozali
Geekzone Member

Logo		 E: andy@ghozali.ru
M: +64 21 395 458
A: Andy's Business Services, 231 High St, Christchurch 8011, NZ
www.andy.mobifacebook icon linkedin icon instagram icon 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
toejam316
1458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279208 5-Sep-2024 10:51
Send private message

From what I've seen, foldables do not maintain value like traditional smartphones, as they're more susceptable to wear. I wouldn't recommend buying one with the expectation that you can flip it if/when you're sick of it, especially if it's a year on. I'd expect you might get 50% of your input value if it's in very good condition.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Lizard1977

2049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3279210 5-Sep-2024 10:55
Send private message

zocster: I'd say look on trademe. Facebook marketplace can be dodgy.

 

I thought of that, but the live listings aren't always helpful - what really matters is what they actually sold for, not what someone hopes they can get for it.



gehenna
8448 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279216 5-Sep-2024 10:59
Send private message

Chop about 30-50% off the price you paid and that's ballpark what you'll get for a 1-2yr fold device with zero cosmetic or operational issues.  Add any of those issues and it'll drop the resale further.  I know this from selling my Fold2, Fold3, Fold4, and Fold5.  And certainly don't sell it on FB.

Lizard1977

2049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3279227 5-Sep-2024 11:30
Send private message

That's interesting to know.

 

Does anyone have experience with the One NZ Upgrade programme?  They have a thing where you can add $10/month to your plan when you buy a phone over 24 or 36 months interest free and then you can switch out your phone at any point (paying a redemption fee of around $99 depending where you are in your repayments) and they just wipe your existing payment plan and put you on the new payment plan for the new phone.  Seems a bit like a guaranteed trade-in thing, essentially but it might be good for trying out a new phone...

gehenna
8448 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279229 5-Sep-2024 11:33
Send private message

There's a wide variety of programmes.  Pretty much every retailer has their own trade-in programme for new Samsung devices.  Samsung does directly too.  And all the telcos will do a trade on your current phone as part of the purchase of a new one, though you'll get less than selling privately.  It depends on your circumstances.  Some find it better to buy outright and get the $1000 extra value from PB Tech, then sell all the stuff they get for free to supplement funding the device.  Others might do the One.NZ type of programme to spread the load over a longer time.

caffynz
258 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3279243 5-Sep-2024 11:39
Send private message

Lizard1977:

 

That's interesting to know.

 

Does anyone have experience with the One NZ Upgrade programme?  They have a thing where you can add $10/month to your plan when you buy a phone over 24 or 36 months interest free and then you can switch out your phone at any point (paying a redemption fee of around $99 depending where you are in your repayments) and they just wipe your existing payment plan and put you on the new payment plan for the new phone.  Seems a bit like a guaranteed trade-in thing, essentially but it might be good for trying out a new phone...

 

 

My SO did that once with 2degrees when they offered it (No longer do AFAIK), and about halfway through the 3-year repayment plan, he switched to a newer phone (and new repayment plan). Don't recall him having to pay a fee though. 



KiwiSurfer
1402 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279281 5-Sep-2024 14:05
Send private message

Lizard1977:

 

zocster: I'd say look on trademe. Facebook marketplace can be dodgy.

 

I thought of that, but the live listings aren't always helpful - what really matters is what they actually sold for, not what someone hopes they can get for it.

 

 

That's why I search the old auctions -- look for the ones that sold above reserve (and ignore the ones that didn't sell) and that should give you a good idea of the value.

 

I'd say the S series would hold up very well. My S21 still works very well so I would be very reluctant to sell it for a low price. The S series I would place on par with iPhones (having previously used iPhones for around 10 years).

 

The A series on the other hand (I have an A series for work) shows it age very quickly and wouldn't fetch much TBH. Even new it was never any good TBH.

 

I have a friend with a Samsung flip and the wear and tear is very noticeable especially around the folding area.

 

YMMV though as the value is not just in whether or not its a flagship but also whether it's in good condition etc.

gehenna
8448 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279315 5-Sep-2024 15:59
Send private message

There's also been a fair few sold here on GZ over the past few years.  Those might give a better indication of real world value.  And people usually state if they are dropping the price a little bit to sell to a Geekzoner.  Search the Offers and Wanted forum.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright