Lizard1977:

I'm looking at possibly replacing my phone early next year (when funds permit) and have been toying with the idea of moving over to Android - specifically, the Samsung Z Fold 6. With most handsets offering little that is new or exciting, I'm intrigued to see if the folding handsets are now ready for primetime. I've been here before though - I switched over to the Samsung Note 8 and lasted 2 years with it before switching back to the iPhone 11 Pro.

If you've sold a flagship Samsung handset after around a year (assuming in good condition, etc) how much have you been able to realistically get for it? In my experience iPhones tend to hold their value better than Samsung but maybe that's no longer the case. If the resale value is still pretty good at the one year mark, then it might be less of a risk to try a new Samsung folding handset and use the loss in value when sold after about a year as the cost of experimenting.