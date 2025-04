These things are looking very attractive. My Galaxy S20 FE is getting a little long in the tooth, and the Oneplus 13 seems to check all the boxes.

There is a promo from the Oneplus store in NZ (Jan 7 to 17) that includes a case and a NZ plug 80 W charger, which given the 1.5-2 day battery life that MKBHD mentions, seems to be a decent deal.

Does anyone have any info about the availability of this at other retailers in NZ, along with pricing details?

