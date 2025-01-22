How to download photos.

I have recently bought an OPPO A40 phone, not for its phoneability or gadgets but because it is a very good camera. The problem I have is trying to download images to my PC for editing etc. The camera has a USB C connector so I tried using an USB C to USB A and a USB C to USB C but the PC could not see the folders on the camera. I tried bluetoothing but to no avail. The PC and phone can see each other but that is all.

On the phone I have turned off all gizmos and data as I only intend to use it for calls and txts. I asked One.nz for help but they were not helpful at all but they did give me the C to C cable.

Any ideas please