Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidDownload Images from Phone
Spirax

55 posts

Master Geek


#318481 22-Jan-2025 13:40
Send private message

How to download photos.

 

I have recently bought an OPPO A40 phone, not for its phoneability or gadgets but because it is a very good camera.  The problem I have is trying to download images to my PC for editing etc.  The camera has a USB C connector so I tried using an USB C to USB A and a USB C to USB C but the PC could not see the folders on the camera. I tried bluetoothing but to no avail.  The PC and phone can see each other but that is all.

 

On the phone I have turned off all gizmos and data as I only intend to use it for calls and txts. I asked One.nz for help but they were not helpful at all but they did give me the C to C cable.

 

Any ideas please

Create new topic
Asteros
168 posts

Master Geek


  #3334445 22-Jan-2025 13:56
Send private message

This link to Oppo's support might answer your question:

 

 

 

https://support.oppo.com/nz/answer/?aid=neu1311

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
timmmay
20371 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3334448 22-Jan-2025 14:08
Send private message

I use SyncThing. Install it on your Android phone from Google Play, install SyncThingTray on Windows, and copy the files over WiFi. Easy.

 

If you want to use a cable you probably need to pull down from the Android tray top of the screen when it's plugged into the computer and change the USB connection to allow it to access your files. The default is probably only to allow the phone to charge.

mattwnz
20003 posts

Uber Geek


  #3334450 22-Jan-2025 14:17
Send private message

I use dropbox to sync photos automatically as soon as they are taken and have a wifi connection. When dropbox fills up, I just copy to another folder on the PC. It works well with android I have found. With an iphone I have to usually open the dropbox app to get it to sync. I would probably only use a cable to sync large video files.



Spirax

55 posts

Master Geek


  #3334451 22-Jan-2025 14:18
Send private message

Thank you both.

 

I could not find the OPPO help site as the OPPO main site advised the phone is too new to have help.  Did not think to look in history.

 

All fixed now.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright