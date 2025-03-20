From https://www.thurrott.com/mobile/android/318666/samsung-to-roll-out-one-ui-7-in-early-april

Samsung announced today that it will begin rolling out its Android 15-based One UI 7 to its latest flagships starting on April 7. Oddly, it never mentions the term “Android” once in this announcement or on its One UI product page.

“The official rollout of One UI 7 will start April 7, bringing a bold new design for greater personalization and control to the user experience,” the Samsung announcement explains. “One UI 7 introduces new interface built for AI, helping users interact with their Galaxy devices more naturally than ever before. The update will be available starting with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Z Flip6, [before] gradually rolling out to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.”