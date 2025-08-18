Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Pixel 10 release soon
#321459 18-Aug-2025 13:22
I have had several Nexus and Pixel devices and intend to update to a Pixel 10 Pro XL when released.

 

Other than my current Pixel 8 Pro, which I bought while in Ireland, all of my previous Google phones were purchased online from sites such as Big Apple Buddy.

 

When I recently searched for "will Pixel 10s be sold in New Zealand" I was directed to the Google Store and when logged in and subscribed I have a message saying

 

"You're subscribed! Check your inbox on August 20"

 

and "02 Days 14 Hrs 38 Mins 41 Secs until you meet your future phone"

 

Can this be true?




Rob

  #3405355 18-Aug-2025 13:51
one can hope.

 

in any case, not too long to wait for now...

