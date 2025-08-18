I have had several Nexus and Pixel devices and intend to update to a Pixel 10 Pro XL when released.

Other than my current Pixel 8 Pro, which I bought while in Ireland, all of my previous Google phones were purchased online from sites such as Big Apple Buddy.

When I recently searched for "will Pixel 10s be sold in New Zealand" I was directed to the Google Store and when logged in and subscribed I have a message saying

"You're subscribed! Check your inbox on August 20"

and "02 Days 14 Hrs 38 Mins 41 Secs until you meet your future phone"

Can this be true?