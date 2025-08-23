Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidEnabling VoLTE Option on LG V40 - and Other LG Phones
Hinko

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


#321514 23-Aug-2025 21:09
Send private message quote this post

Seems I may have enabled the VoLTE option on my LG V40 by:

 

  • Create a folder within internal storage called "enable_ue" (without the quotes).
  • Go to Phone app, dial *#546368#*405# (Note all the bold typeface characters are required - Seems to vary by model - I found using 405 got me straight into the hidden menu - While the phone is a V40, its specific model is LM-V405EBW....guess where 405 comes from!).
  • Tap "Field Test", "UE ((For Universal Enabler)", "Create New Config".
  • Tick the four Vo/Vi LTE/WIFI options.
  • Tap CONFIRM.
  • Then go to Settings / "Network & Settings" / "Mobile networks" where I found the new VoLTE option present and already selected!

Looks promising but how to test beyond waiting?

 

Hope this helps some more LG users!

 

Maybe there's a way in the hidden menu to enable the earthquake warning messages but it was not obvious. There's a heap of stuff that can be fiddled with there! Beware!

Create new topic
Linux
11452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3406875 23-Aug-2025 21:14
Send private message quote this post

Call someone and see if the handset hands down to 3G or the call or stays on 4G / LTE



Hinko

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3406884 23-Aug-2025 21:22
Send private message quote this post

Wow, fast response, thanks Linux! I called an iphone on different network but can't see something that convinced me the system used.

 

While connected I went into settings and noted both the VoLTE menu option and Network mode (preferred network mode: GSM / WDCMA / LTE auto) options were greyed out during the call. Can one do better?

Linux
11452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3406885 23-Aug-2025 21:24
Send private message quote this post

Can't you see the 3G or 4G icon on the main screen when on a call?



Hinko

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3406886 23-Aug-2025 21:30
Send private message quote this post

No nothing like that comes up. The only phone network related icon is the signal strength bars / triangle. :-(

Linux
11452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3406888 23-Aug-2025 21:32
Send private message quote this post

Can you lock handset to 4G only?

Hinko

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3406889 23-Aug-2025 21:38
Send private message quote this post

I don't think so, as above the "Network Mode" options only has 4 options, "preferred network mode: GSM / WDCMA / LTE auto" is the top one, the other three are lesser combinations not involving LTE, yeah I though there might be a VoLTE option there too, but no, just the new menu item above the network mode to enable VoLTE or not.

 

FWIW the VoLTE text says: "Use high-quality voice calls and communication services on LTE" and the Mobile Network Type is showing as "LTE". 

Hinko

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3406890 23-Aug-2025 21:44
Send private message quote this post

Actually made a call again and checked the "Network" information under "About Phone", out of a call it shows as "LTE" but during the call it was "UMTS" fwiw my phones on ONE and called an iPhone on Spark.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
grantius
20 posts

Geek


  #3406891 23-Aug-2025 21:44
Send private message quote this post

Turn your wifi off and call someone, signal bar show stay on 4g if it's working (or have a little VoLTE icons next to it)

Linux
11452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3406941 23-Aug-2025 21:50
Send private message quote this post

The number / network you are calling does not matter and UMTS is 3G / WCDMA

Hinko

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3406943 23-Aug-2025 21:50
Send private message quote this post

Not looking so good, with WiFi disabled it has "4G" over the bars icon, phoning again it drops to 3G and H intermittently swapping between these.

 

Unless there is something which enables this in the network or some network issue (like 3G off) its not looking promising!

Linux
11452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3406947 23-Aug-2025 22:02
Send private message quote this post

VoLTE will just work if the handset supports it and has the correct profile loaded

Hinko

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3406948 23-Aug-2025 22:24
Send private message quote this post

When I search for available networks LTE comes up for One, Spark and 2degrees, but no VoLTE, should I be seeing VoLTE yet? (Also GSM and WCDMA come up as available options) Does anyone see VoLTE as an option?

Asteros
287 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3406949 23-Aug-2025 22:57
Send private message quote this post

VoLTE requires a profile (configuration setup) to be installed on your phone software. I seriously doubt this phone will ever get a software update with One NZ's profile or any other NZ cell network as it was released in 2018. You won't be able to make voice calls when 3G is turned off in December 2025 on One NZ. Time to get a newer phone with NZ VoLTE profiles unfortunately - but be wary of parallel imported Android models. Modern Iphones have NZ profiles along with those from virtually every network globally.

Hinko

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3406951 23-Aug-2025 23:09
Send private message quote this post

Yes I had expected that to be the case until I came across how to enable VoLTE - but of course it does not mention Country specific profiles. Sorry to waste peoples time on this.

 

The likely need to replace LG V40 phones seems high with the turning off of 3G if one wants to make voice calls. I gather 4G data will continue to work!

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 