Seems I may have enabled the VoLTE option on my LG V40 by:

Create a folder within internal storage called " enable_ue " (without the quotes).

" (without the quotes). Go to Phone app, dial *#546368#*405# (Note all the bold typeface characters are required - Seems to vary by model - I found using 405 got me straight into the hidden menu - While the phone is a V40, its specific model is LM-V405EBW....guess where 405 comes from!).

(Note all the bold typeface characters are required - Seems to vary by model - I found using 405 got me straight into the hidden menu - While the phone is a V40, its specific model is LM-V405EBW....guess where 405 comes from!). Tap "Field Test", "UE ((For Universal Enabler)", "Create New Config".

Tick the four Vo/Vi LTE/WIFI options.

Tap CONFIRM.

Then go to Settings / "Network & Settings" / "Mobile networks" where I found the new VoLTE option present and already selected!

Looks promising but how to test beyond waiting?

Hope this helps some more LG users!

Maybe there's a way in the hidden menu to enable the earthquake warning messages but it was not obvious. There's a heap of stuff that can be fiddled with there! Beware!