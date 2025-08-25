Seems Pixel is the only Android phone that can do it, but Pixel seems to really hate NZ so still no pixel 10 in NZ.

For example the following Youtube Shorts video is clearly HDR when I view it through my PC Chrome: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4o3xlXSbCcs

But if I view it through my S22 Ultra or a friends Xiaomi 15 then it's in SDR.

What's the point in even having a phone at all if it can't view HDR video.

Some reports says that if I get the very newest Samsung then it can support it, but there's just no way I'm getting another Samsung. and there's no excuse for them to not support it on the S22 Ultra I have already