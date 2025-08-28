I have recently purchased a Motorola G85 5G after researching that it would support streaming to my hearing aids. After much fiddling it does not seem to support this.There is supposed to be an item in the menu to add hearing devices but it is missing. I could have taken the phone back because this is one of the things I said I needed, but I have invested too much time in setting everything up, so have decided not to do so.

I do have a ConnectClip to steam with but was hoping to stream directly to avoid having to charge the ConnectClip battery often.

Am I missing something here or is it possible to get direct streaming working?

Thanks!