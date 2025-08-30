Got this in my email. Never knew I had a "Play Games" profile, but then of course why wouldn't I. I then tried following their instructions to either make the profile invisible or remove it altogether. And of course none of these instructions match what I'm seeing on any of my mobile devices. In all honesty, I wish our politicians started taking privacy a bit more seriously and had the balls to take on Google and this nonsense. Working for a New Zealand business that examines any potential use of customer data under a strict privacy microscope to make sure we don't infringe on our customers' rights, seeing this kind of stuff from an international behemoth is really disheartening.