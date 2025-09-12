For a while now (couple of years?) Google Messages has had the ability to automatically delete txt messages that contain 2FA codes. When it was first announced I thought that was a neat idea but that it might take a little while to be available in all countries (Google usually likes to roll these things out slowly).

I just remembered out it today and went to see if I could turn this option on but it's still not available in my Google Messages app. My apps are all up to date, using a Samsung A54 which is a couple of years old.

Does anyone else have this option available to them? It should be under Messages Settings > Messages Organization > Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hrs. In my Messages app there is no "Messages Organization" option in the settings.