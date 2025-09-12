Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidAutomatically deleting 2FA txts in Google Messages
#322688 12-Sep-2025 11:20
For a while now (couple of years?) Google Messages has had the ability to automatically delete txt messages that contain 2FA codes. When it was first announced I thought that was a neat idea but that it might take a little while to be available in all countries (Google usually likes to roll these things out slowly).

 

I just remembered out it today and went to see if I could turn this option on but it's still not available in my Google Messages app. My apps are all up to date, using a Samsung A54 which is a couple of years old.

 

Does anyone else have this option available to them? It should be under Messages Settings > Messages Organization > Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hrs. In my Messages app there is no "Messages Organization" option in the settings.

  #3414115 12-Sep-2025 12:42
I dont have the 'Message organisation' - so no - I dont have this.

 

Seems either disabled for us here or maybe the version of the app that Samsung serves up has it disabled.

 

I do note that under the 'about' it shows "Samsung" in the version string. 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



  #3414116 12-Sep-2025 12:47
robjg63:

 

Seems either disabled for us here or maybe the version of the app that Samsung serves up has it disabled.

 

I do note that under the 'about' it shows "Samsung" in the version string. 

 

 

Hmm, I just checked and my version also has "Samsung" in the version string. I didn't know that the Play Store could send different versions of an app depending on the manufacturer of the phone.

 

Maybe this is the reason this option isn't available for us.

  #3414126 12-Sep-2025 13:20
There's so many features that Google lock behind location.  I flew to another country recently and about 3 different options appeared in Google Messages.  Flew back to NZ, they went again.

 

I have a Google Pixel 7 and it doesn't have this feature, nor any of the call screening options etc.  Those appear though when you land in Australia!

 

It's really stupid and frustrating, but that's sadly how it is.  Hopefully one day they might sell the Pixels in NZ and we should actually GET some of these features, but the last phone Google sold in NZ was the Nexus 6 (maybe the 7 as well, I can't recall?)



  #3414127 12-Sep-2025 13:23
Yeah I had a Nexus 6 and it was a great phone, until I got that boot-loop problem. 

 

I found a post on Reddit from a guy in Canada that also didn't have this feature, so looks like it's not widely available outside of the USA.

