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ForumsAndroidCan you get data physically out of a phone?
kiwifidget

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#322824 25-Sep-2025 16:13
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If an android phone dies in a horrible accident involving gravity or some other disastrous mishap....

 

Can the phone be taken apart and the storage module removed and read via some other medium?

 

To retrieve the photos mostly. 




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gehenna
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  #3418790 25-Sep-2025 16:15
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Some people will tell you yes.  But, they aren't the ones who will have to put in the effort. 



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  #3418792 25-Sep-2025 16:33
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I think the answer is physically yes.. BUT, and there is a huge BUT, - how much time, money and effort are you prepared to invest, 

 

If you have a donor device it is probably possible to remove the memory chips and transplant them to the new device.... 

 

If its for holiday snaps its likely not worth it.. if there is a crypto wallet with $millions on it, well I'm sure there are data rescue centres that will be up for challenge, although they won't do it on a promise.......

 

But it will certainly teach you a lesson about backups.... 

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  #3418793 25-Sep-2025 16:34
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Depending on the Damage and if the storage module itself sustained any issues in the event....

 

Generally, to go to that extend of chip off, it also comes with a large price tag.  You decide what the value of that vs the value of the data to re retrieved would be

 

 




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timmmay
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  #3418797 25-Sep-2025 16:54
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The data is likely encrypted. Effort would be high.

kiwifidget

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  #3418819 25-Sep-2025 18:41
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wellygary:

 

But it will certainly teach you a lesson about backups.... 

 

 

Not my phone.




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kiwifidget

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  #3418821 25-Sep-2025 18:43
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I promised I would ask, and I shall pass on the bad news.

 

Thank you. 😀




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  #3418838 25-Sep-2025 19:45
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It is worth plugging the phone into a PC and/or monitor to see if you can get any sort of output. Sometimes a mangled android phone will still be able to be connected in some way.

 

 

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  #3418845 25-Sep-2025 21:06
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@kiwifidget Good chance yes they could be recovered but how big is the persons budget and are the photos not backed up to Google photos?

Gordy7
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  #3418959 26-Sep-2025 10:58
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AI response to a question about Android default back up...

 

Yes, Android phones have a default automatic backup to your Google Account, which includes apps, call history, contacts, device settings, and SMS/MMS messages. This backup process is often called "Auto Backup" and uploads your data to your Google Drive when the phone is idle, charging, and connected to Wi-Fi. You can manage this automatic backup and sync other data, like photos, by navigating to the Backup settings in your device's Settings app

 

 




Gordy

 

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  #3418961 26-Sep-2025 11:09
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I have had a couple that were sort of working enough to plug into a HDMI and USB dock and interact with mouse and monitor. Try that before anything else if its a non-water damage situation since those docks are not expensive.




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  #3420241 1-Oct-2025 12:48
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timmmay:

 

The data is likely encrypted. Effort would be high.

 

 

Here is an example of repair to a very high level. Not the job of your local phone repair place

 

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Kgzi_KZeXXw

 

 




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