kiwifidget

I think the answer is physically yes.. BUT, and there is a huge BUT, - how much time, money and effort are you prepared to invest,

If you have a donor device it is probably possible to remove the memory chips and transplant them to the new device....

If its for holiday snaps its likely not worth it.. if there is a crypto wallet with $millions on it, well I'm sure there are data rescue centres that will be up for challenge, although they won't do it on a promise.......

But it will certainly teach you a lesson about backups....