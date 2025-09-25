If an android phone dies in a horrible accident involving gravity or some other disastrous mishap....
Can the phone be taken apart and the storage module removed and read via some other medium?
To retrieve the photos mostly.
Some people will tell you yes. But, they aren't the ones who will have to put in the effort.
I think the answer is physically yes.. BUT, and there is a huge BUT, - how much time, money and effort are you prepared to invest,
If you have a donor device it is probably possible to remove the memory chips and transplant them to the new device....
If its for holiday snaps its likely not worth it.. if there is a crypto wallet with $millions on it, well I'm sure there are data rescue centres that will be up for challenge, although they won't do it on a promise.......
But it will certainly teach you a lesson about backups....
Depending on the Damage and if the storage module itself sustained any issues in the event....
Generally, to go to that extend of chip off, it also comes with a large price tag. You decide what the value of that vs the value of the data to re retrieved would be
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The data is likely encrypted. Effort would be high.
wellygary:
But it will certainly teach you a lesson about backups....
Not my phone.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
I promised I would ask, and I shall pass on the bad news.
Thank you. 😀
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
It is worth plugging the phone into a PC and/or monitor to see if you can get any sort of output. Sometimes a mangled android phone will still be able to be connected in some way.
@kiwifidget Good chance yes they could be recovered but how big is the persons budget and are the photos not backed up to Google photos?
AI response to a question about Android default back up...
Yes, Android phones have a default automatic backup to your Google Account, which includes apps, call history, contacts, device settings, and SMS/MMS messages. This backup process is often called "Auto Backup" and uploads your data to your Google Drive when the phone is idle, charging, and connected to Wi-Fi. You can manage this automatic backup and sync other data, like photos, by navigating to the Backup settings in your device's Settings app
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
timmmay:
The data is likely encrypted. Effort would be high.
Here is an example of repair to a very high level. Not the job of your local phone repair place
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Kgzi_KZeXXw
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