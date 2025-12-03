Kia ora,

I'm a new software developer, currently doing a degree in Applied Information Technology.. essentially it's a software degree.

I made a widget for Android phones, it's to teach people how to say the time in Maori.. a project I started when I finished study this year.

I need 6 people to help me with testing, before it can be published I need to pass the testing phase.. and most of my friends and family are on ios..

Anyone keen to help? pm your email address and I'll add you to the list, you'll get a link to download it from the play store.

Thanks everyone :)