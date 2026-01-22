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ForumsAndroidNova Launcher bought, ads to be introduced
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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#323831 22-Jan-2026 12:10
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I saw this a couple of days ago, and remembered to post now.

 

Some of you don't like using the stock launcher, and Nova seems to be a popular option.

 

The development team was reduced over the last year, and the software was finally sold to a third-party. The company is adding tracking and the free version and expect to have ads at some point. 

 

 

Nova needs a sustainable business model to support ongoing development and maintenance. We are exploring different options, including paid tiers and other approaches. As many of you have already anticipated, we are also evaluating ad based options for the free version.

 

If ads are introduced, Nova Prime will remain ad free. Our guiding principles are clear: keep the experience clean and fast, avoid disruptive formats, and provide a straightforward way to keep the experience ad free.

 

We will keep data collection minimal and purpose driven, and we will be clear about what is collected and why. We do not sell personal data.

 




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MikeB4
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  #3455030 22-Jan-2026 12:11
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There is a launcher I wont use again




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.



lemonpib
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  #3455031 22-Jan-2026 12:19
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Big discussion thread on Hacker News about them adding ad tracking:

 

 

 

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=46686655

 

 

 

One comment recommended Octopi, which looks pretty good though I haven't tried it yet:

 

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.otp.octopilauncher&hl=en_NZ

 

 

 

I've just gone back to the stock launcher for my OnePlus 11 for the moment, seems fine but a lot of wasted screen space that previously Nova used a lot better.

mentalinc
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  #3455032 22-Jan-2026 12:22
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I moved to Lawnchair when the developer left last year. Very similar overall experience.




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askelon
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  #3455034 22-Jan-2026 12:32
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I moved to Niagara Launcher after years on Nova..  Never been happier.. 

SCUBADOO
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  #3455079 22-Jan-2026 12:38
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I purchased Nova Launcher Prime way back in June 2011 for 99 cents.

 

It has been the default launcher and absolutely faultless on all of our many phones and tablets over the years.

 

Tracking? I could care less. I have little doubt that at least half of the 500 or so apps either now defunct or in daily use here were or are "tracking" something.

 

Nova will remain in use for a while yet.

 

 

taneb1
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  #3455088 22-Jan-2026 13:02
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I've been using https://kvaesitso.mm20.de/ - Has a few quirks but overall I like the simplicity. 




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muppet
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  #3455090 22-Jan-2026 13:20
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I just moved to Kiss Launcher (after years of Pixel's native one)

 

It's actually really good, and fast.

 

Remains to be seen if I stick with it.

 

Shame about Nova - it was well loved and the launcher to which all others were compared.

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  #3455099 22-Jan-2026 14:33
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I'm using nova and quite like it.  I'm hoping they stick with the proposed deal that if you pay for the prime version there won't be ads.   As long as they stick to that, I'll be happy to keep using it.  Else I'll be looking elsewhere.

MikeB4
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  #3455100 22-Jan-2026 14:35
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I am about to buy a Nothing Phone so I am sure I would stick with their stock launcher.




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gzt

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  #3455114 22-Jan-2026 16:40
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Just curious - what are the must have features in your preferred third party launcher?

I've never felt the need and I wonder what I'm missing out on here. Likewise when a launcher is described as 'fast' is that app start up speed or something else?

MikeB4
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  #3455116 22-Jan-2026 16:47
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gzt: Just curious - what are the must have features in your preferred third party launcher?

I've never felt the need and I wonder what I'm missing out on here. Likewise when a launcher is described as 'fast' is that app start up speed or something else?

 

The need for third party launchers I believe was born during the days of Samsungs terrible Touchwiz, MSFTs abominations etc. Those days are largely behind and most OEMs stock launchers are very good.




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

 
 
 
 

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alavaliant
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  #3455118 22-Jan-2026 16:54
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The thing that drove me towards a different launcher was when google made the it a requirement that the google search box couldn't be removed from the home screen (using the default launcher) on google certified android devices.   I think it's no longer impossible to remove the google search box when using the default launcher in a lot of cases now.   But since changing launchers would require resetting up all my launcher icons etc, I've not investigated changing launchers since I moved it a 3rd party one.

freitasm

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  #3455119 22-Jan-2026 17:00
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I have had Samsung, HDM, Nokia and OPPO devices and never had the Google search box that I couldn't remove.




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SCUBADOO
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  #3455121 22-Jan-2026 17:19
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Nova. My Samsung tablet home screen. The general layout is repeated across all my Android devices.

 

Difficult to reproduce with the stock launcher.

 

I like it but many won't.😩

 

mudguard
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  #3455123 22-Jan-2026 17:40
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I must admit I'd forgotten about launchers. Last one I used was when I was using LG phones. 

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