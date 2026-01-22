I saw this a couple of days ago, and remembered to post now.
Some of you don't like using the stock launcher, and Nova seems to be a popular option.
The development team was reduced over the last year, and the software was finally sold to a third-party. The company is adding tracking and the free version and expect to have ads at some point.
Nova needs a sustainable business model to support ongoing development and maintenance. We are exploring different options, including paid tiers and other approaches. As many of you have already anticipated, we are also evaluating ad based options for the free version.
If ads are introduced, Nova Prime will remain ad free. Our guiding principles are clear: keep the experience clean and fast, avoid disruptive formats, and provide a straightforward way to keep the experience ad free.
We will keep data collection minimal and purpose driven, and we will be clear about what is collected and why. We do not sell personal data.