For sure, flagship prices are going up and up, four years ago the price Find X9 Pro is charging from an Oppo is unimaginable.

The Reno13 series is probably more in your alley in terms of price and should have most features you are after, if not better, e.g. IP69 rating vs IP68 on the Find X3 Pro, bigger battery that roughly fits into the same form factor.

Upper mid range phones have come a long way in terms of what they offer.