4 year old Oppo Find X3 Pro is dying so I need a new phone.
I'm happy with current phone/specs, please advise which Oppo to buy?
Many thanks
Do you have a budget in mind?
Budget? Well I know it's been 4 years but I bought my X3 pro Nov 2021 for around $1,200 plus a free Oppo smart watch so the price of the X9 Pro makes my eyes water!
I basically need help to figure out which model I should get that has at least what current phone has but not pay for something I don't need.
Thank you
phoenixx
For sure, flagship prices are going up and up, four years ago the price Find X9 Pro is charging from an Oppo is unimaginable.
The Reno13 series is probably more in your alley in terms of price and should have most features you are after, if not better, e.g. IP69 rating vs IP68 on the Find X3 Pro, bigger battery that roughly fits into the same form factor.
Upper mid range phones have come a long way in terms of what they offer.
Thank you for that.
What do you think about the camera on Reno 13 compared to my x3?
Many thanks for your help
phoenixx
Are you firmly stuck with Oppo?
Honor 400 Pro is a slick piece of kit for sub $1000
I like Oppo, although the x3 was my first Oppo (had Samsung before that)
I've never heard of Honor? How do they compare to Oppo?
phoenixx
phoenixx:
Thank you for that.
What do you think about the camera on Reno 13 compared to my x3?
Many thanks for your help
Please see below comparison link of FX3Pro vs. Reno13 Pro from GSMarena:
https://www.gsmarena.com/compare.php3?idPhone1=10627&idPhone2=13514
The gist of it is:
Got my son a Reno13 F for Xmas, he was coming from a Redmi 10, also a bit of an upgrade for him. We compared various mid range models and thought it had a more rounded feature set and he's very happy with it so far.
phoenixx:
I like Oppo, although the x3 was my first Oppo (had Samsung before that)
I've never heard of Honor? How do they compare to Oppo?
Solid, they've just launched officially here in New Zealand, I have their Magic V5 fold (best fold available) and they just launched the Magic 8 Pro with top tier cameras.
Thank you all for your help
phoenixx
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