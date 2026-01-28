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ForumsAndroidNew Oppo phone advice please
phoenixx

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#323871 28-Jan-2026 17:05
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4 year old Oppo Find X3 Pro is dying so I need a new phone. 

 

I'm happy with current phone/specs, please advise which Oppo to buy?

 

Many thanks




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mrgsm021
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  #3456735 28-Jan-2026 17:17
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Do you have a budget in mind?



phoenixx

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  #3456738 28-Jan-2026 17:24
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Budget? Well I know it's been 4 years but I bought my X3 pro Nov 2021 for around $1,200 plus a free Oppo smart watch so the price of the X9 Pro makes my eyes water!

 

I basically need help to figure out which model I should get that has at least what current phone has but not pay for something I don't need.

 

Thank you

 

 




phoenixx

mrgsm021
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  #3456741 28-Jan-2026 18:26
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For sure, flagship prices are going up and up, four years ago the price Find X9 Pro is charging from an Oppo is unimaginable.

 

The Reno13 series is probably more in your alley in terms of price and should have most features you are after, if not better, e.g. IP69 rating vs IP68 on the Find X3 Pro, bigger battery that roughly fits into the same form factor.

 

Upper mid range phones have come a long way in terms of what they offer.



phoenixx

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  #3456756 28-Jan-2026 19:45
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Thank you for that. 

 

What do you think about the camera on Reno 13 compared to my x3?

 

Many thanks for your help 

 

 




phoenixx

Thorak
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  #3456757 28-Jan-2026 19:49
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Are you firmly stuck with Oppo?

 

 

 

Honor 400 Pro is a slick piece of kit for sub $1000

phoenixx

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  #3456760 28-Jan-2026 19:57
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I like Oppo, although the x3 was my first Oppo (had Samsung before that)

 

I've never heard of Honor? How do they compare to Oppo?

 

 




phoenixx

 
 
 
 

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mrgsm021
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  #3456827 28-Jan-2026 21:15
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phoenixx:

 

Thank you for that. 

 

What do you think about the camera on Reno 13 compared to my x3?

 

Many thanks for your help 

 

 

Please see below comparison link of FX3Pro vs. Reno13 Pro from GSMarena:

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/compare.php3?idPhone1=10627&idPhone2=13514 

 

The gist of it is:

 

  • Better telephoto and longer optical zoom on Reno13 Pro (50MP 3.5x vs 13MP 2x) and should offer more detail & sharper image when zooming in
  • Hopefully better selfie on R13Pro 50MP vs 32MP with better selfie video up to 4k/60fps vs 1080p/30fps
  • Faster wired charging 80W vs 65W
  • Improved fab process on SoC 4nm Mediatek Dimensity 8350 vs 5nm SD 888 offering better power efficiency

Got my son a Reno13 F for Xmas, he was coming from a Redmi 10, also a bit of an upgrade for him. We compared various mid range models and thought it had a more rounded feature set and he's very happy with it so far.

Thorak
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  #3456875 29-Jan-2026 08:29
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phoenixx:

 

I like Oppo, although the x3 was my first Oppo (had Samsung before that)

 

I've never heard of Honor? How do they compare to Oppo?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Solid, they've just launched officially here in New Zealand, I have their Magic V5 fold (best fold available) and they just launched the Magic 8 Pro with top tier cameras. 

phoenixx

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  #3456969 29-Jan-2026 12:30
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Thank you all for your help




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