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ForumsAndroidCharging cable and/or charger for Oppo Find X5 Pro
caffynz

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#324182 10-Mar-2026 13:59
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When I got my Oppo Find X5 Pro it came with a Supervooc 80w charger, and an 1m cable. 

I want to get a longer cable, but having trouble finding something that is definitely compatible with the supervooc charger (i.e. has the same charge speed).

All PBTech has is this one: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABOPL00009/OnePlus-USB-C-to-USB-A-Cable---1m-SUPERVOOC---VOOC which is 1m long. 

Am I dreaming in finding a >1.5m cable that will work on the supervooc charger I have?

Alternatively, is there another type of charger (and compatible cable) that I could look to, that can charge my phone at the same speed?

(It may be obvious by now that I don't fully understand the different power specs of chargers and cables - and the answer might be really obvious to you, but not for me!) 

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Oblivian
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  #3468539 10-Mar-2026 17:18
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Usb cable alignment guide ends can indicate the rating. Blue, green, purple, red/orange.

 

Orange/red being higher rating ie oneplus and oppos purple are vooc/supervooc (80w) but tend to be shorter runs.

 

You'll find the original cables are thicker and use shielding for more juice channels. I use 2m usba-c braided ugreen (100wPD) in the car and a 65w cigarette adaptor from OP which is fine fast charging. Gave up trying to find a tried and true supervooc type



mrgsm021
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  #3468556 10-Mar-2026 19:11
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Plenty of Oppo SuperVooC compatible cables on Ali

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