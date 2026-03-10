Usb cable alignment guide ends can indicate the rating. Blue, green, purple, red/orange.

Orange/red being higher rating ie oneplus and oppos purple are vooc/supervooc (80w) but tend to be shorter runs.

You'll find the original cables are thicker and use shielding for more juice channels. I use 2m usba-c braided ugreen (100wPD) in the car and a 65w cigarette adaptor from OP which is fine fast charging. Gave up trying to find a tried and true supervooc type