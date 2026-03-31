Rather odd one this .... some months ago I paired my phone to a desk-bound handset (Uniden XDECT 8315), and all worked perfectly fine.

In the last week or so whenever I bring the phone back into the house and withing Bluetooth range, it no longer auto-connects to the handset base station. Has to be re-paired by "Forgetting" connection on phone and re-pairing.

Tried all the usual solutions, viz. rebooting phone, rebooting base station, re-setting Bluetooth etc.

Unlike wifi, which has an auto-connect feature on most phones, Bluetooth seems to be lacking this .... I wonder if there is an App that forces Blurttoth connections whenever they are encountered?