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ForumsAndroidAuto-connect Bluetooth Not Working
Rickles

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#324351 31-Mar-2026 10:03
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Rather odd one this .... some months ago I paired my phone to a desk-bound handset (Uniden XDECT 8315), and all worked perfectly fine.

 

In the last week or so whenever I bring the phone back into the house and withing Bluetooth range, it no longer auto-connects to the handset base station.  Has to be re-paired by "Forgetting" connection on phone and re-pairing.

 

Tried all the usual solutions, viz. rebooting phone, rebooting base station, re-setting Bluetooth etc.

 

Unlike wifi, which has an auto-connect feature on most phones, Bluetooth seems to be lacking this .... I wonder if there is an App that forces Blurttoth connections whenever they are encountered?

 

 

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Rickles

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  #3476600 1-Apr-2026 14:42
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No one got any ideas, clues or .... ?



johno1234
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  #3476601 1-Apr-2026 14:44
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My iPhone started to occasionally not connect to hands-free on the car. The quickest way I can get it to reconnect is to turn Bluetooth off and back on again on the phone. Can't see why this started happening.

Rickles

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  #3477158 2-Apr-2026 11:56
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@johno1234 ... thanks for that. 

 

Seems Bluetooth protocol and/or implementation just isn't that good at reconnections.  Even a laptop Bluetooth mouse I used started playing up after just a few days of off & on usage.

 

 



freitasm
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  #3477161 2-Apr-2026 12:06
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I would say interference. Any new Wi-Fi access points, wireless dongles for mouse/headphones, remote controls or microwave ovens around?




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Rickles

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  #3477165 2-Apr-2026 12:13
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     >I would say interference. Any new Wi-Fi access points, wireless dongles for mouse/headphones, remote controls or microwave ovens around?<

 

All of the above 😋

 

Oddly, no problem for over a month, then started happening.

gzt

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  #3477168 2-Apr-2026 12:25
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I notice my headphones don't pair automatically to my Google Streamer if not used with the TV for a week or so. It feels like a relatively recent behaviour. I wondered if it's based on time or the number of successful connects from other devices, or the number of connect failures. No idea. I can initiate connect from the streamer end. Mostly l like the behaviour as it's convenient for using the headphones with other devices.

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  #3477175 2-Apr-2026 13:00
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Do you have new headphones you paired with the phone? Perhaps it tries to pair with the last device used. Most of the times desk phones pair as headphones and it confuses some crappy Bluetooth stacks.




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Rickles

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  #3477180 2-Apr-2026 13:21
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The phone only has two Bluetooth connections active .... car and the handset.

 

The car connection is off by default, so really just this one connection in the home.

 

Again, worked fine for over a month, and also keeps working literally anywhere around the house when using the phone or the handset, viz. stays Bluetooth connected after hangup from the call/s.

Rickles

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  #3477203 2-Apr-2026 15:45
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UPDATE:  Just got in from being out, took phone immediately to base station .... waited 5 minutes but no connect.

 

I suspect something not quite right with phone, albeit new-ish and Android V15

 

 

Rickles

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  #3478055 4-Apr-2026 18:16
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FURTHER:  Used a different test phone, and it auto-connected to base station within 15 seconds of returning home.

 

Oddly, the test phone is older than current one, so not sure what is wrong with phone or if it can be 'cured'.

gzt

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  #3478061 4-Apr-2026 19:06
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Some guides suggest forget, Apps > Show System > Bluetooth > Clear Cache, re-pair.

 
 
 
 

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Rickles

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  #3478085 4-Apr-2026 20:16
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     >Some guides suggest forget, Apps > Show System > Bluetooth > Clear Cache, re-pair.<

 

That is greyed-out .... apparently no longer available Android 15 and have to use the Re-set Option for same thing now

Rickles

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  #3479748 10-Apr-2026 11:58
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OFFICIALLY WEIRD:  Two days ago ran through another full re-set of base-station, and set-up has now worked/connected correctly for 48 hours.

 

As Mulder and Scully would say, go figure.

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